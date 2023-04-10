IGM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan S10 League, Quarter-final 4

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will lock horns with the Seven Districts (SVD) in the fourth quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League at Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Tuesday, April 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IGM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Interglobe Marine have enjoyed a decent campaign so far, winning three out of their four matches. They have six points to their name and are fourth in the table, having won their last three games in a row.

The Seven Districts also have three wins and a loss to their name. They won three games on the trot before suffering a defeat at the hands of The Vision Shipping.

IGM vs SVD Match Details, Sharjah Ramadan S10 League

The fourth quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League will be played on April 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 12:15 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IGM vs SVD, Sharjah Ramadan S10 League, Quarter-final 4

Date and Time: 11th April 2023, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IGM vs SVD Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Ground has been a batting paradise so far in this competition. Batters have made the most of the shorter boundaries, plundering plenty of runs. Although spinners can prove to be important, bowlers are at an obvious disadvantage.

Last 5 matches (Sharjah Ramadan S10 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 120.67

Average second-innings score: 107

IGM vs SVD Form Guide (Sharjah Ramadan S10 League)

Interglobe Marine: W-W-W-L

Seven Districts: L-W-W-W

IGM vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Interglobe Marine Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Interglobe Marine Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem(wk), Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan(C), Vishnu Sukumaran, Shahnawaz Khan, Nasir Faraz, Hameed Khan, Basil Hameed, Umer Farooq, Danish Qureshi.

Seven Districts Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Mohsin, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I(C), Muhammad Saghir Khan, Ahmed Shafiq, Junaid Khan Afridi, Naik Muhammad(wk), Farman Ali, Shahid Nawaz, Zohair Iqbal, Hafiz Almas, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya.

IGM vs SVD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Y Kaleem (4 matches, 120 runs, Strike Rate: 187.50)

Y Kaleem could prove to be a wonderful wicketkeeper for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 120 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 187.50.

Top Batter pick

H Almas (4 matches, 88 runs, Strike Rate: 258.82)

H Almas has been in great touch with the bat in the Sharjah Ramadan S10 League. He has smacked 88 runs at a strike rate of 258.82.

Top All-rounder pick

R Ahmed (4 matches, 109 runs and 2 wickets)

R Ahmed is an outstanding all-rounder who can contribute on several fronts. He has slammed 109 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 236.96. Ahmed has also taken two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

F Khan (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.86)

F Khan is the highest wicket-taker for his team, having taken five wickets in four games at an economy rate of 6.86.

IGM vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

S Singh

S Singh is the leading run-scorer for his team with 167 runs in four games at an average of 55.67. Singh also boasts a strike rate of 245.59 and should definitely be the captaincy choice for your IGM vs SVD Deram11 Fantasy Team.

T Bhatti

T Bhatti is his side's leading wicket-taker, having scalped seven wickets in three games at an average of 7.57 and an economy rate of 8.83.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IGM vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Singh 167 runs 293 points T Bhatti 7 wickets 267 points R Ahmed 109 runs and 2 wickets 249 points Y Kaleem 120 runs 222 points F Khan 5 wickets 195 points

IGM vs SVD match expert tips

S Singh has been in majestic form with the bat and could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your IGM vs SVD Dream11 fantasy team

IGM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 4, Head to Head League

IGM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Quarter-Final 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Singh (c), Y Kaleem

Batters: H Almas, M Irfan, A Ghaffar

All-rounders: R Ahmed, T Riyasat, U Farooq

Bowlers: T Bhatti (vc), F Khan, D Qureshi

IGM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Quarter-Final 4, Grand League

IGM vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team, Quarter-Final 4, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Singh, Y Kaleem (vc)

Batters: H Almas, M Irfan, A Ghaffar

All-rounders: R Ahmed (c), T Riyasat, U Farooq

Bowlers: T Bhatti, F Khan, D Qureshi

Poll : 0 votes