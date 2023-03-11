IH-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 8

Indatwa Hampshire Women (IH-W) will take on Charity CC Women (CHA-W) in the eighth game of the Rwanda Women's T10 League on Saturday (March 11) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the IH-W vs CHA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Indatwa Hampshire have won their last two games, while Charity CC have won one of their last two. Charity CC will look to win the game, but Indatwa Hampshire are a better team and expected to prevail.

IH-W vs CHA-W Match Details

Match 8 of the Rwanda Women's T10 League will be played on March 11 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IH-W vs CHA-W, Rwanda Women's T10 League, Match 8

Date and Time: March 11, 2023; 3:00 pm IST

Venue::Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City has a bowling pitch and is conducive to both pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so expect some early swing. The last game here between Charity CC and Gahanga Queens saw 129 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

IH-W vs CHA-W Form Guide

IH-W - W W

CHA-W - W L

IH-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing XIs

IH-W

No major injury update

Sarah Uwera (wk), Flora Irakoze, Gisele Ishimwe, Sifa Ingabire, Liliane Ufitinema, Celine Itangishaka, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Tumukunde, Josiane Uwimbabazi, Devotha Uwizeyimana, Grace Mugwaneza

CHA-W

No major injury update

Kevin Awino, Cathia Uwamahoro, Nadia Umugwaneza Isimbi, Angelique Uwamahoro, Neema Micheline, Janet Mbabazi, Marie Bimenyimana, Diane Ishimwe, Celine Umutoniwase, Ange Uwingabire, Sandrina Izabayo

IH-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Uware

Uware, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. K Awino is another good pick.

Batters

G Ishimwe

Gshimwe and N Micheline are the two best batter picks. S Ingabire is another good pick. They will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

H Ishimwe

M Bimenyimana and Ishimwe are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Mbabazi is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Nyirandorimana

The top bowler picks are I Muhawenimana and P Nyirandorimana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Iragena is another good pick.

IH-W vs CHA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Bimenyimana

Bimenyimana is one of the best players for Charity CC, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has scored 30 runs and taken six wickets in the last two games.

H Ishimwe

Ishimwe is one of the best players for Indatwa Hampshire. She bowls at the death and bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 23 runs and taken a wicket in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for IH-W vs CHA-W, Match 8

M Bimenyimana

P Nyirandorimana

J Mbabazi

H Ishimwe

G Ishimwe

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Charity CC Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Charity CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Uwera, K Awino

Batters: N Micheline, G Ishimwe, S Ingabire

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, M Bimenyimana, H Ishimwe

Bowlers: I Muhawenimana, S Iragena, P Nyirandorimana

Indatwa Hampshire Women vs Charity CC Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Uwera, K Awino

Batters: N Micheline, G Ishimwe

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, M Bimenyimana, H Ishimwe

Bowlers: I Muhawenimana, S Iragena, P Nyirandorimana, G Mugwaneza

