IIL vs GCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian League, Match 34

Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) will be up against Gallion CKT Club (DDD) in Match 34 of the ICCA Arabian League at ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IIL vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 34.

Infusion Invergy Lions have won just one of their four matches so far. They are second from bottom in the table after picking up just two points this season. Meanwhile, Gallion CKT Club are second in the standings. They have won three of their five games and have six points to their name.

IIL vs GCC Match Details, Match 34

Match 34 of ICCA Arabian League will be played on 25th February at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IIL vs GCC, ICCA Arabian League, Match 34

Date and Time: 25 February, 2022, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IIL vs GCC Pitch Report

The ICC Academy has been a high-scoring wicket and batters have enjoyed their time on this surface. The 200-run mark has been breached in both the last couple of matches and the bowlers will have to be careful with their lines and lengths here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 186.33

Average second-innings score: 159.72

IIL vs GCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Infusion Invergy Lions: L-L-W-L

Gallion CKT Club: W-L-NR-W-W

IIL vs GCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Infusion Invergy Lions Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Infusion Invergy Lions Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Anwar-Khan, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Keshav Sharma(C), Zaman Khan, Irfan Hussain, Faris Faisal, Etesham Siddiq, Izzat Ullah Khan, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Atif Rehman, Jahanzaib Ahmed.

Gallion CKT Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Gallion CKT Club Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Kaleem, Amjad Gul, Waqar Ahmad, Abdul Hafeez Afridi(C), Abdul Malik, Muhammad Rehan Shah, Sayed M Saqlain, Safeer Tariq, Muhammad Imran-III, Faisal Altaf, Saifullah Noor.

IIL vs GCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Tariq (4 matches, 122 runs, Strike Rate: 154.43)

S Tariq is a great wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest run-scorer for his side with 122 runs at an average of 40.67. Tariq has also scored at a strike rate of over 154.

Top Batter pick

A Gul (2 matches, 62 runs and 4 wickets)

A Gul has scored 62 runs at an average of 31 and has a strike rate of over 158. He has also taken four wickets at an average of 10.75 and economy of 8.00.

Top All-rounder pick

S Muhammad Danish (4 matches, 64 runs and 5 wickets)

S Danish will be expected to contribute with both bat and the ball. He has slammed 64 runs and is the highest wicket-taker for his team with five wickets at an average of 21.80.

Top Bowler pick

W Ahmad (4 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 29.00)

W Ahmad has taken four wickets for his side in four matches. He has a bowling average of 29.00.

IIL vs GCC match captain and vice-captain choices

W Ahmed

W Ahmed is the leading run-scorer in the entire tournament. He has made 231 runs in four matches at a stunning average of 57.75 and at a stunning strike rate of 220.00. Ahmed has also taken a wicket and should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your IIL vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

W Tariq

W Tariq, meanwhile, is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition. He has hammered 202 runs in only three matches at an average of 67.33. Tariq has also batted with a strike rate of over 160.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IIL vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points W Ahmed 231 runs and 1 wicket 383 points W Tariq 202 runs and 1 wicket 313 points S Tariq 122 runs 299 points S Danish 64 runs and 5 wickets 233 points A Gul 62 runs and 4 wickets 221 points

IIL vs GCC match expert tips

Both W Tariq and W Ahmed have been hugely impressive with the bat in hand. They should be the first-choice captaincy pairing.

IIL vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Head-to-Head League

IIL vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Tariq, S Singh, H Ur Rehman.

Batter: W Ahmed, A Gul, R Shah.

All-rounder: W Tariq, S Muhammad-Danish, K Sharma.

Bowler: W Ahmad, M Faisal.

IIL vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Grand League

IIL vs GCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Tariq, S Singh.

Batter: W Ahmed, A Gul, A Hafeez Afridi.

All-rounder: W Tariq, S Muhammad-Danish, K Sharma.

Bowler: W Ahmad, M Faisal, N Muhammad Nadim.

