Infusion Invergy Lions vs International Warriors - Dream11 Prediction - ICCA Arabian T20 League

Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) will take on the International Warriors (INW) in the 20th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League at the ICCA Academy in Dubai on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IIL vs INW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Infusion Invergy Lions have played just one match in this tournament and lost that against Mid-East Metals. The latter scored 191 and Infusion Invergy Lions fell 16 runs short in their run-chase.

International Warriors, on the other hand, have featured in three matches so far and they have lost two and one was washed out. Thus, both teams will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

IIL vs INW, Match Details

The 20th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League between Infusion Invergy Lions and International Warriors will be played on February 12, 2023, at ICCA Academy, Dubai. The game is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IIL vs INW

Date & Time: February 12th 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy in Dubai has been a good one to bat on and teams have posted big totals. However, there could be something in it for the spinners who could make a big impact.

IIL vs INW Probable Playing 11 today

Infusion Invergy Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Infusion Invergy Lions Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Anwar-Khan (wk), Haseeb Ur Rehman, Atif Rehman, Zaman Khan, Keshav Sharma, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Etesham Siddiq, Irfan Hussain, Jahanzaib Ahmed Bhatti, Faris Faisal, and Izzat Ullah Khan.

International Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

International Warriors Probable Playing XI: Imran Meyen, Shreyas VR, Irfan Razzak (wk), Thinus Steyn, Ankur Seth, Varun Kumar-I (c), Vijender Singh Rana, Imran Bhatti, Jeewantha Jayawickrama, Usman Azim, and Ayan Bawani.

Today’s IIL vs INW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Haseeb Ur Rehman (1 match, 32 runs)

Haseeb Ur Rehman batted decently in the last game. He accumulated 32 runs off 27 balls and hit five boundaries.

Top Batter Pick

Ankur Seth (1 match, 24 runs, 1 wicket)

Ankur Seth has played only one game for INW and has collected vital points in all facets. He scored 24 off 15 balls (two fours and a six) and also took one scalp with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shreyas VR (2 matches, 26 runs, 1 wicket)

Shreyas VR can make effective contributions with both bat and ball. He has scored 26 runs at a strike-rate of 92.86 and has chipped in with one wicket with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Jeewantha Jayawickrama (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Jeewantha Jayawickrama has bowled nicely in this competition. He has picked up two wickets in as many matches so far.

IIL vs INW match captain and vice-captain choices

Keshav Sharma (1 match, 4 runs, 3 wickets)

Keshav Sharma bowled an excellent spell in IIL’s first match of the season. He returned with figures of 3/19 from four overs. He can also contribute with some crucial runs in the middle order.

Muhammad Anwar-Khan (1 match, 76 runs, 0 wickets)

Muhammad Anwar-Khan was the top scorer for IIL. He opened the batting and smashed a 48-ball 76. He struck three fours and five sixes in his knock. With the ball, he bowled four overs but went wicketless.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IIL vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Keshav Sharma 4 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Muhammad Anwar-Khan 76 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Shreyas VR 26 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Ankur Seth 24 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Haseeb Ur Rehman 32 runs in 1 match

IIL vs INW match expert tips

IIL seem to be in a better position at the moment and their players performed well in the last game, despite the loss. Thus, at least six or seven of their players can be picked. Thus, the likes of Haseeb Ur Rehman, Keshav Sharma, Syed Muhammad-Danish and Muhammad Anwar-Khan will be the ones to watch out for.

IIL vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Infusion Invergy Lions vs International Warriors - ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Wicketkeeper: Haseeb Ur Rehman, Irfan Razzak

Batters: Atif Rehman, Ankur Seth

All-rounders: Keshav Sharma, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Muhammad Anwar-Khan, Thinus Steyn, Shreyas VR

Bowlers: Etesham Siddiq, Jeewantha Jayawickrama

IIL vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Infusion Invergy Lions vs International Warriors - ICCA Arabian T20 League.

Wicketkeeper: Haseeb Ur Rehman, Irfan Razzak

Batters: Imran Meyen, Atif Rehman, Ankur Seth

All-rounders: Keshav Sharma, Syed Muhammad-Danish, Muhammad Anwar-Khan, Shreyas VR

Bowlers: Etesham Siddiq, Jeewantha Jayawickrama, Irfan Hussain

