IIL vs VB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Ramadan T20 League, Match 15

Infusion Invergy Lions (IIL) take on Valley Boyz (VB) in the 15th game of the ICCA Ramadan T20 League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday (April 8). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the IIL vs VB Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Valley Boyz are coming off an eight-wicket defeat to Mid-East Metals and are yet to win a game this season. They will be heavily reliant on Musa Benazir, Mudasir Bashir and Mudasir Mushtaq to get off to a good start against Infusion Invergy Lions, who are back in form after beating Nakheel by seven wickets in their previous game.

Infusion Invergy Lions now have one win and one loss from two games and are fourth in Pool A, while Valley Boyz are last.

IIL vs VB Match Details, ICCA Arabian T20 League

The 15th game of the ICCA Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 8 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 10:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IIL vs VB, ICCA Ramadan T20 League, Match 15

Date and Time: April 8, 2023; 10:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

IIL vs VB Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is ideal for batting, but bowlers also get some assistance. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before going all out. The average score here s 157.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by the team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 157

Average 2nd innings score: 153

IIL vs VB probable playing XIs for today’s match

IIL Team/Injury News

No major injury update

IIL Probable Playing XI

Bilal Sheikh (c), Junaid Jawo (wk), Waqas Tariq, Ikram Janjua, Saqib Afridi, Buta Singh, Muhammad Omair, Owais Hameed, Izzat Ullah Khan, Tariq Khan, Faris Faisal

VB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

VB Probable Playing XI

Mudasir Mushtaq (c), Majid Manzoor (wk), Zaid Wani, Usman Trumboo, Musa Benazir, Mudasir Bashir, Hemayun Bazaz, Mafooz Ilahi, Khalid Ibrahim, Mohsen Mattoo, Danish Hafiz

Today's IIL vs VB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Haseeb Ur Rehman (31 runs in one game; S.R: 238.46)

As seen in the previous game, Rehman is a clean-hitting batter who can get his team off to a quick start.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Trumboo (10 runs in one game, S.R: 142.86)

Trumboo is a technical batter looking for form in the short format. Given his talent, he's a must-have player in this game. He's also a handy off-spinner who can fetch you point with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Waqas Tariq (65 runs & 2 wickets in two games)

Tariq is an excellent seasoned all-rounder who can shine with both bat and ball. He batted and bowled brilliantly, scoring 60 runs and taking two wickets in the previous game, and once again, he's expected to deliver another top performance.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Omair (Four wickets in two games)

Omair's performances with the ball have been superb this tournament. He has taken four wickets in two games, making him an effective pick.

IIL vs VB match captain and vice-captain choices

Owais Hameed

Hameed has impressed with his bowling exploits, picking up five wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.75 in two games. Given his form, he's a promising captaincy option in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Saqib Afridi

Saqib Afrifi is another talented batting all-rounder and has shown potential with the ball, having scored 29 runs at an average of 29.00 and taken two wickets in as many games. That makes him a perfect choice for vice-captaincy.

Five Must-picks for IIL vs VB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Owais Hameed

Izzat Ullah Khan

Tariq Khan

Musa Benazir

Mudasir Bashir

IIL vs VB Match Expert Tips, Match 15th

Waqas Tariq is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team. He has scored 65 runs and taken two wickets in as many games. He's an excellent choice for your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick.

IIL vs VB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Head-to-Head League

IIL vs VB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Haseeb Ur Rehman, M Manzoor

Batters: N Ahmed, U Trumboo, B Singh

All-rounders: Waqas Tariq, Saqib Afridi, M IIahi, M Janjua

Bowlers: Owais Hameed, Muhammad Omair

IIL vs VB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Grand League

IIL vs VB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: M Manzoor

Batters: U Trumboo, B Singh

All-rounders: Waqas Tariq, Saqib Afridi, M IIahi, M Janjua, K Ibrahim

Bowlers: Owais Hameed, Muhammad Omair, M Mustaq

