IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Australia Women tour of India, ODI 2

The second ODI of Australia Women's tour of India will see India (IN-W) squaring off against Australia (AU-W) at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Saturday, December 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

India showed their dominance in the recently concluded England series as well as the only test against Australia, who won the first ODI by six wickets. India will look to stay alive in the series by winning this game.

Australia will give their all to win the game and win the series, but India are expected to prevail.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The second ODI of the Australia Women tour of India will be played on December 30 at the Wankhede in Mumbai at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-W vs AU-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: December 30, 2023, 1:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. All-rounders will be important. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

Choosing all-rounders is always preferable, as they give points from both bat and ball. The last game here was the first ODI between the two teams, where 567 runs were scored for the loss of 12 wickets.

IN-W vs AU-W Form Guide

IN-W - L

AU-W - W

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs

IN-W

No injury update

Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque

AU-W

No injury update

Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Mooney

Mooney is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Y Bhatia is another good pick.

Batters

E Perry

Perry and J Rodrigues are the two best batter picks. P Litchfield played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Gardner

Gardner and P Vastrakar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. T McGrath is another good all-rounder pick.

Bowlers

R Singh

The top bowler picks are Singh and D Brown. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Schutt is another good pick.

IN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardner

Gardner bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She scored seven runs and took two wickets in the last game.

T McGrath

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make McGrath the captain or vice-captain, as she's in top form with the bat. You could also make her the captain of the grand league teams. She smashed 68 and also bowled a few overs in the last game.

Five must-picks for IN-W vs AU-W, 2nd ODI

D Sharma

T McGrath

P Vastrakar

E Perry

A Gardner

India Women vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney, Y Bhatia

Batters: E Perry, P Litchfield, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: M Schutt, R Singh

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, H Kaur, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: M Schutt, R Singh, D Brown