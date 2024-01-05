IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Australia Women tour of India, T20I 1

The 1st T20I of the Australia Women tour of India will see India Women (IN-W) square off against Australia Women (AU-W) at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Friday, January 5. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

India had a disastrous ODI series, as they got whitewashed by Australia 3-0. India Women will give it their all to win the game, but Australia are expected to prevail.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The 1st T20I of Australia Women's tour of India will be played on January 5 at the Wankhede in Mumbai at 7:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IN-W vs AU-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: January 5, 2023; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. All-rounders will be key on this pitch. Both teams could prefer to bat second. Choosing all-rounders is always beneficial, as they give points with both bat and ball.

IN-W vs AU-W Form Guide

IN-W - Will be playing their first game

AU-W - Will be playing their first game

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XIs

IN-W

No injury update

Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatiya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur

AU-W

No injury update

Alyssa Healy (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonasson, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Healy

Healy is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. B Mooney is another good pick.

Batters

E Perry

Perry and P Litchfield are the two best batter picks. S Mandhana played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Gardner

Gardner and D Sharma are the best all-rounder picks. They bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. T McGrath is another good all-rounder pick.

Bowlers

R Singh

The top bowler picks are R Singh and G Wareham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Schutt is another good pick.

IN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardner

Gardner bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick.

D Sharma

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Sharma the captain or vice-caaptaain. She's in top form with both bat and ball. You could also make her the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for IN-W vs AU-W, 1st T20I

P Litchfield

D Sharma

A Healy

E Perry

A Gardner

India Women vs Australia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Healy, B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, P Litchfield

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: G Wareham, R Singh

India Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Healy

Batters: E Perry, J Rodrigues, P Litchfield

All-rounders: D Sharma, A Gardner

Bowlers: M Schutt, R Singh, G Wareham, A King, S Patil