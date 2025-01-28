IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group), Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will see India Women Under 19 (IN-WU19) square off against Scotland Women Under 19 (SC-WU19) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, January 28. Here's all you need to know about the IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

India have won all of their last four matches. They won their last match against Bangladesh Women Under 19 by 8 wickets. Scotland, meanwhile, have won one of their last four matches.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 (Super Six Group) will be played on January 28 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12 p.m. IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

Match: IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19, 10th match

Date and Time: January 28, 2025; 12 p.m. IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to help pacers. The last match played here between Bangladesh Women Under 19 and India Women Under 19 saw 130 runs scored for the loss of 10 wickets.

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Form Guide

IN-WU19 - Won four of their last four matches

SC-WU19 - Won one of their last four matches

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Probable Playing XIs

IN-WU19

No injury update

Sanika Chalke, Gongadi Trisha, Niki Prasad (C), Vaishnavi Sharma, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha V J, G Kamalini (wk), Bhavika Ahire, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam Md Shakil, Aayushi Shukla

SC-WU19

No injury update

Charlotte Nevard, Molly Barbour Smith, Amelie Baldie, Gabriella Fontenla, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Pippa Kelly, Emma Walsingham, Pippa Sproul (wk), Niamh Muir (C), Nayma Sheikh

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamalini

Kamalini is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. P Sproul is another good option. She has scored 81 runs in three matches.

Batters

T Gongadi

Gongadi and S Chalke are the two best batter picks. Gongadi bats in the top order and is in top form. She has taken a wicket and scored 120 runs in four matches. N Muir is another good option.

All-rounders

A Shukla

V Joshitha and Shukla are the best all-rounder picks. Shukla bats in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has taken six wickets and scored five runs in four matches. N Shaikh is another good option.

Bowlers

V Sharma

The top bowler picks are Sharma and P Sisodia. Sharma completes her quota of overs and has taken nine wickets in three matches. M Maciera is another good option.

IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shukla

Shukla is in top form and performing well. She bats in the middle order and completes her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option.

V Joshitha

Joshitha is one of the most crucial picks from the India Women Under 19 squad. She bats in the middle order and completes her quota of overs. Fans could make her tge captain in grand league teams.

Five must-picks for IN-WU19 vs SC-WU19, 10th match

V Joshitha

M Maciera

V Sharma

A Shukla

P Sproul

India Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Sproul, Kamalini

Batters: T Gongadi

All-rounders: V Joshitha, A Shukla, A Baldie, N Shaikh

Bowlers: V Sharma, P Sisodia, M Maciera, S Shakil

India Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Sproul

Batters: T Gongadi

All-rounders: V Joshitha, A Shukla, A Baldie, N Shaikh

Bowlers: V Sharma, P Sisodia, M Maciera, S Shakil, G Fontela

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️