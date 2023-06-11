INA-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier OD match – June 12, 2023

Indonesia U19 (INA-U19) and Vanuatu U19 (VAN-U19) lock horns in the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier OD on Monday (June 12) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin, Australia.

Both Indonesia and Vanuatu have some young talented players in their ranks, so an exciting match seems to be on the cards on Monday. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the INA-U19 vs VAN-U19 game:

#3 Junison Yusuf (INA-U19) – 8 credits

Junison Yusuf is a player who should be picked up by fantasy users for the INA-U19 vs VAN-U19 game.

Yusuf mostly bats in the middle order and can score runs at a brisk rate in the hour of need. He's also a handy right-arm medium-pace bowler. Yusuf has scored 82 runs in ten games in his career at an average of 16.40 and a strike rate of 77.36. He has also picked up three wickets.

#2 Steve Wilkinson Sandy (VAN-U19) – 9 credits

Wilkinson Sandy is a right-handed batter, who should be picked in fantasy teams for the INA-U19 vs VAN-U19 game.

The cricketer, who turned 18 on June 9, is also a handy leg-break bowler. He has been playing U19 cricket since 2019 and has quite a bit of experience. Sandy is expected to play a key role in his team.

#1 Curran Tor-William Kendrick (VAN-U19) – 7.5 credits

Tor-William Kendrick is a handy all-rounder, so one should pick him in the INA-U19 vs VAN-U19 game.

As per records, he has scored 69 runs in four games at an average of 17.25 and a strike rate of 69.70 and has a top score of 28. He has also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.53, with best figures of 2-15.

