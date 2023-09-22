IND vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s match – Sept. 22, 2023

India and Australia lock horns in the first game of their three-match ODI series on Friday (September 22) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Both teams come into the series having played plenty of international cricket and will be without some of their first-choice players.

KL Rahul will lead India in the first two ODIs, with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav rested. Ravichandran Ashwin earned a surprise recall and is expected to feature on Friday, with Washington Sundar also in the scheme of things following an injury to Axar Patel.

The visitors, meanwhile, will welcome captin Pat Cummins and Steve Smith back to the side. Glenn Maxwell, while in the squad, will be rested. Mitchell Starc won't play either.

On what's expected to be a relatively flat deck in good conditions at Mohali, the two sides should put their foot on the accelerator and play out a thrilling and high-scoring game. Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials for you to consider.

#3 Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

Labuschagne enjoyed a fairytale series against South Africa, securing a spot in the Australian XI with a string of superb performances. He ended the series as the highest run-scorer, scoring 283 runs in five games, averaging 70.75.

Coming in as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green in the first game against the Proteas, Labuschagne seized his opportunity, taking the team home in a tricky chase. He's expected to slot in at No. 4 , but despite his good form, his Dream11 ownership is surprisingly less.

While that might have something to do with the popularity of some of the Indian players and the returning Steve Smith, an in-form run machine like Labuschagne is a player you must make space for in your fantasy team.

#2 Sean Abbott (AUS)

Sean Abbott could be a neat Dream11 differential.

While the wicket at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali should favour batters, it should have something for the quicker bowlers, and Abbott should enjoy bowling.

He showed good signs in Australia's three-game ODI series against India in March. Abbott up three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 4.16, despite being used sparingly.

While Australia have a host of all-rounders, Abbott is expected to complete his full quota of overs, with captain Pat Cummins coming from an injury layoff. He's also a very handy batter, and considering how India have had trouble in removing the lower order, Abbott could also pick up some handy points with the bat.

Australia experimented a lot with their bowling against South Africa, and it's unclear who will be their main bowler at the death. However, if Abbott gets an opportunity to send some overs down at that stage of the game, his wicket-taking potential would increase.

He's certainly a low-owned player to watch out for.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

It's make-or-break time for Yadav. There's something about the choice of venue for the first ODI that makes one feel like this is the game he could finally comes into his own in ODIs.

The right-hander has shown weakness against spin, left-arm orthodox in particular. So, a good batting wicket with little turn on offer like Mohali is just what a player like him would love.

The last time he played here, Yadav smashed a 31-ball 66 against Punjab Kings in the IPL. It almost feels like the sheer amount of time and overs in hand in ODI cricket, combined with his endless array of shots, is leading to errors in his shot selection. With his spot in the World Cup squad on the line, he will want to rectify that.

India have persisted with Yadav for quite a while, hoping that he replicates his T20 form in ODI cricket. In what should be a run-fest at Mohali, expect the right-hander to unleash his full potential on the Aussie bowlers, so include him in your Dream11 team.