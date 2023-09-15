IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2023, Match 12

The 12th game of the Asia Cup 2023 will see another Asia cricketing rivalry as India (IND) square off against Bangladesh (BAN) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

Ahead of the gme, here's all you need to know about the IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, player stats, best player picks and pitch report.

This is a dead rubber before the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. So, India might look to try their bench strength. Bangladesh, who managed only one win in three games, are not in the reckoning for the final.

Bangladesh will look to do their best to win, but India are a more balanced side and expected to prevail.

IND vs BAN Match Details

The 12th game of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 15 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IND vs BAN, Match 12

Date and Time: September 15, 2023; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

This is the same pitch where the last game of the Asia Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday was played.

The pitch looked well-balanced with ample opportunities for both bowlers and batters. Expect a high-scoring game, with bowlers likely to take some wickets. In the last game, 504 runs were scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

IND vs BAN Form Guide

IND - N/R W W W

BAN - L W L L

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

IND

Shreyas Iyer has a back injury and might be unavailable.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

BAN

No injury update

Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

IND vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul

Rahul is the best wicket-keeper pick. He has a very good ODI average against Bangladesh and is in top form. L Das is another good pick.

Batters

S Gill

Gill and R Sharma are good batter options. Both openers are expected to score big. V Kohli is another good pick.

All-rounders

R Jadeja

S Al Hasan and Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks. M Hasan Miraz is another good pick, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler pick is undoubtedly yorker king 'J Bumrah'. He has a terrific record against Bangladesh and could shine here. K Yadav is another good pick.

IND vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Gill

Gill's terrific record in ODIs makes him the safest pick for captaincy. He has an average of 61.2 in ODIs and a strike rate of 102.5. He scored a quick fifty against Pakistan in the last game.

R Sharma

India's top order is expected to shine, so captain Rohit Sharma is a good captaincy or vice captaincy option. He has an average of 48.9 in ODI cricket. He has scored 738 runs against Bangladesh in 15 innings.

Five must-picks for IND vs BAN, Match 12

S Al Hasan

S Gill

V Kohli

R Sharma

K Yadav

India vs Bangladesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the middle order and also bowl. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Gill

All-rounders: H Pandya, R Jadeja, M Hasan Miraz, S Al Hasan

Bowlers: J Bumrah, K Yadav, T Ahmed

India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, V Kohli, S Gill

All-rounders: A Patel, R Jadeja, M Hasan Miraz, S Al Hasan

Bowlers: J Bumrah, K Yadav, M Siraj