IND-W C U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy 2022, Match 5

India C Women U19 (IND-W C U19) will take on India B Women U19 (IND-W B U19) in match 5 at the Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy 2022 at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND-W C U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams have had a great start to this year's Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy 2022. India B Women U19, won both of their last two games by big margins. India C Women U19, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

India C Women U19 will try their best to win the match, but India B Women U19 are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W B U19 Match Details

The fifth match of the Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy 2022 will be played on November 5 at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W B U19, Women's U19 T20 Challenger Trophy 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: November 05, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim

Pitch Report

The Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W B U19 Form Guide

IND-W C U19 - L W

IND-W B U19 - W W

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W B U19 Probable Playing XI

IND-W C U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Soumya Verma (wk), Sasthi Mondal, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Bidisha Dey, Archana Devi, Jintimani Kalita, Kranthi Reddy, Niki Prasad (c), Trisha, and NR-shree Charani.

IND-W B U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Nandini Kashyap (wk), Raghvi Anand Singh Bist, Shweta Sehrawat (c), Garima Singh, Mithila Vinod, Mannat Kashyap, Varnika, Tithas Sadhu, Nirmiti Rane, Rama Kushwah, and Shreya Dixit.

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Kashyap (2 matches, 1 stumping, 3 catches)

N Kashyap, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. Priyadarshini is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Anand (2 matches, 39 runs, 2 wickets)

S Sehrawat and R Anand are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. C Krishnamurthy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Prasad (2 matches, 12 runs, 2 wickets)

M Vinod and N Prasad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. B Dey is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Sadhu (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Sadhu and J Kalita. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Charani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IND-W C U19 vs IND-W B U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

N Prasad

N Prasad is one of the best players in India C Women U19's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

R Anand

H Gala is one of the best picks in India B Women U19's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for IND-W C U19 vs IND-W B U19, Match 5

Players Players Stats Fantasy Tips R Anand 39 runs and 2 wickets 134 points J Kalita 12 runs and 2 wickets 108 points N Prasad 10 runs and 2 wickets 87 points T Sadhu 4 wickets 128 points S Shehrawat 92 runs 131 points

India C Women U19 vs India B Women U19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers who can bowl in the death overs. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India C Women U19 vs India B Women U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

India C Women U19 vs India B Women U19 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Kashyap

Batters: R Anand, S Sehrawat, C Krishnamurthy, B Susanta

All-rounders: M Vinod, N Prasad

Bowlers: N Charani, T Sudha, J Kalita, N Rane

India C Women U19 vs India B Women U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

India C Women U19 vs India B Women U19 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Kashyap

Batters: R Anand, S Sehrawat, C Krishnamurthy

All-rounders: M Vinod, N Prasad, M Kashyap, Archana Devi

Bowlers: T Sudha, J Kalita, N Rane

