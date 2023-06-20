INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women Elite League, Match 2

The second game of the Rwanda Women Elite League will see Ingabo Knights Women (INK-W) square off against Ingenzi Heroes Women (IGH-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Tuesday (June 20).
Ahead of the game here's all you need to know about the INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report. Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament after a successful Kwibuza T20 campaign.
Ingabo Knights will give it their all to win the game, but Ingenzi Heroes are expected to prevail.
INK-W vs IGH-W Match Details
The second game of the Rwanda Women Elite League will be played on June 20 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 4:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: INK-W vs IGH-W, Match 2
Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 4:45 pm IST
Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be key. Both teams could prefer to bat second.
INK-W vs IGH-W Form Guide
INK-W - Will be playing their first game
IGH-W - Will be playing their first game
INK-W vs IGH-W Probable Playing XIs
INK-W
No injury update
Gisele Ishimwe, Venasa Ooko Adihambo, Cathia Uwamahoro, Giovannis Uwase, Sarah Uwera, Stephanie Nampiina, Nakuzwe Doriane, Diane Umuhoza, Rosine Irera, Chanceline Mutoni, Josiane Nyirankundineza
IGH-W
No injury updates
Henriette Isimbi, Divine Gihozo Ishimwe, Sarita-Magar, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Flora Irakoze, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Melvin Khagoitsa, Grace Mugwaneza, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Sifa Ingabire, Sylvia Usabyimana
INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
S Uware
Uware is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. F Irakoze is another good pick.
Batters
G Ishimwe
H Isimbi and Ishiwme are the two best batter picks. D Ishimwe played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.
All-rounders
S Nampiina
Nampiina and M Khagoitsa are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. I Nakisuuyi is another good pick.
Bowlers
J Nyirankundineza
The top bowler picks are I Muhawenimana and Nyirankundineza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Ingabire is another good pick.
INK-W vs IGH-W match captain and vice-captain choices
S Nampiina
Nampiina bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here.
I Nakisuuyi
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Nakisuuyi the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.
Five must-picks for INK-W vs IGH-W, Match 2
I Nakisuuyi
S Nampiina
M Khagoitsa
G Ishimwe
H Isimbi
Ingabo Knights Women vs Ingenzi Heroes Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Ingabo Knights Women vs Ingenzi Heroes Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: S Uwera
Batters: D Ishimwe, G Ishimwe, H Isimbi
All-rounders: S Nampiina, I Nakisuuyi, M khagoitsa, T Shadrack
Bowlers: J Nyirankundineza, S Ingabire, I Muhawenima
Ingabo Knights Women vs Ingenzi Heroes Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Uwera
Batters: Sarita Magar, G Ishimwe, H Isimbi
All-rounders: S Nampiina, I Nakisuuyi, M khagoitsa, T Shadrack
Bowlers: J Nyirankundineza, S Ingabire, I Muhawenima
