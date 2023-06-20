INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda Women Elite League, Match 2

The second game of the Rwanda Women Elite League will see Ingabo Knights Women (INK-W) square off against Ingenzi Heroes Women (IGH-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Tuesday (June 20).

Ahead of the game here's all you need to know about the INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report. Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament after a successful Kwibuza T20 campaign.

Ingabo Knights will give it their all to win the game, but Ingenzi Heroes are expected to prevail.

INK-W vs IGH-W Match Details

The second game of the Rwanda Women Elite League will be played on June 20 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 4:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: INK-W vs IGH-W, Match 2

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 4:45 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be key. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

INK-W vs IGH-W Form Guide

INK-W - Will be playing their first game

IGH-W - Will be playing their first game

INK-W vs IGH-W Probable Playing XIs

INK-W

No injury update

Gisele Ishimwe, Venasa Ooko Adihambo, Cathia Uwamahoro, Giovannis Uwase, Sarah Uwera, Stephanie Nampiina, Nakuzwe Doriane, Diane Umuhoza, Rosine Irera, Chanceline Mutoni, Josiane Nyirankundineza

IGH-W

No injury updates

Henriette Isimbi, Divine Gihozo Ishimwe, Sarita-Magar, Gislaine Umubyeyi, Flora Irakoze, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Melvin Khagoitsa, Grace Mugwaneza, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Sifa Ingabire, Sylvia Usabyimana

INK-W vs IGH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Uware

Uware is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. F Irakoze is another good pick.

Batters

G Ishimwe

H Isimbi and Ishiwme are the two best batter picks. D Ishimwe played well in the last series, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Nampiina

Nampiina and M Khagoitsa are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. I Nakisuuyi is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Nyirankundineza

The top bowler picks are I Muhawenimana and Nyirankundineza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Ingabire is another good pick.

INK-W vs IGH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Nampiina

Nampiina bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs, making her a safe captaincy pick. She's expected to play a key role here.

I Nakisuuyi

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Nakisuuyi the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for INK-W vs IGH-W, Match 2

I Nakisuuyi

S Nampiina

M Khagoitsa

G Ishimwe

H Isimbi

Ingabo Knights Women vs Ingenzi Heroes Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ingabo Knights Women vs Ingenzi Heroes Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Uwera

Batters: D Ishimwe, G Ishimwe, H Isimbi

All-rounders: S Nampiina, I Nakisuuyi, M khagoitsa, T Shadrack

Bowlers: J Nyirankundineza, S Ingabire, I Muhawenima

Ingabo Knights Women vs Ingenzi Heroes Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Uwera

Batters: Sarita Magar, G Ishimwe, H Isimbi

All-rounders: S Nampiina, I Nakisuuyi, M khagoitsa, T Shadrack

Bowlers: J Nyirankundineza, S Ingabire, I Muhawenima

Poll : 0 votes