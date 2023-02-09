INW vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian Cricket League, Match 14

The International Warriors (INW) will take on the Chargers (CHA) in the 14th match of the ICCA Arabian Cricket League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the INW vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both the International Warriors and the Chargers have struggled in the ICCA Arabian Cricket League so far. While the International Warriors lost their first match against Emirates NBD Cricket Club by six wickets, their next game was abandoned. They are currently at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, the Chargers have lost their first two matches and occupy the penultimate position in the standings.

INW vs CHA Match Details, Match 14

The 14th match of the ICCA Arabian Cricket League will be played on February 9 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

INW vs CHA, ICCA Arabian Cricket League, Match 14

Date and Time: 9th February 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

INW vs CHA Pitch Report

The ICC Academy has produced a high-scoring wicket, where the 200-run mark has already been breached once. Bowlers will have to be careful with their lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Last 5 matches (ICCA Arabian Cricket League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 165.3

Average second-innings score: 163

INW vs CHA Form Guide (ICCA Arabian Cricket League)

International Warriors: L-NR

Chargers: L-L

INW vs CHA probable playing 11s for today’s match

International Warriors injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

International Warriors Probable Playing 11

Hamad Arshad, Shamim Ali (c), Nizakat Ali (wk), Pratik Shettigar, Imran Meyen, Srivantha Thilakahetti, Samay Mishra, Husein Juzar, Lucky Abbas, Thinus Steyn, Varun Kumar-I.

Chargers injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Chargers Probable Playing 11

Rakshist AR (wk), Ashif Amla, Kamran Haider, Imran Shaikh-Ahmed, Kunal Jain, Vimalnath PK, Satej Salvi, Nitin Jain, Madhu Sharma, Shrirang Jahagirdar, Fawad Jalil.

INW vs CHA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

V Kumar

V Kumar is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He will look to make a positive contribution with the bat on Thursday.

Top Batter pick

K Haider (2 matches, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 94.59)

K Haider has scored 35 runs in two ICCA Arabian Cricket League games and will be looking to add to his tally today.

Top All-rounder pick

V PK (2 matches, 33 runs and 1 wicket)

V PK scored 33 runs and picked up a wicket in the only game he has played so far.

Top Bowler pick

J Kazi (1 match, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 126.67)

Despite being listed as a bowler, J Kazi has been producing the goods with the bat. He slammed 57 runs in the opening game with the help of four boundaries and four sixes.

INW vs CHA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Khan

S Khan batted extremely well in the first match, scoring 51 runs with the help of seven boundaries. Khan could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your INW vs CHA Dream11 fantasy team.

S Salvi

S Salvi has been consistent with the ball in the ICCA Arabian Cricket League, picking up three wickets in two matches.

5 Must-picks with player stats for INW vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Salvi 3 wickets 95 points V PK 33 runs and 1 wicket 93 points J Kazi 57 runs 81 points S Khan 51 runs 70 points

INW vs CHA match expert tips

S Salvi has shown signs of consistency and can prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your INW vs CHA Dream11 fantasy team.

INW vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

INW vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: V Kumar

Batters: S Khan (c), K Haider, F Jalil

All-rounders: V PK, Shreyas VR, H Arshad

Bowlers: S Salvi (vc), J Kazi, M Sharma, J Jayawickrama

INW vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

INW vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 14, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rakshist AR

Batters: S Khan, K Haider, F Jalil

All-rounders: V PK (c), Shreyas VR, H Arshad

Bowlers: S Salvi, J Kazi (vc), N Jain, J Jayawickrama

