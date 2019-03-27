IPL 2019, Match 7, RCB vs MI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 28th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 17 // 27 Mar 2019, 16:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

Perennial favourites, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians take centre stage with IPL action returning to Bangalore this Thursday. Virat Kohli and men were thoroughly outplayed on a rank turner in Chennai while a Rishabh Pant special ensured Mumbai's seventh consecutive opening round loss in the IPL.

Both teams come into this match on the back of a disappointing start to the season and look to restart their respective seasons with a win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With either side stacked with global superstars in their ranks, a riveting contest between two heavyweights of the Indian Premier League is on the cards for the cricketing fraternity to witness.

Squads to choose from

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne and Jayant Yadav

Playing XI Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore

With spin set to play a major role in the proceedings on Thursday, RCB might be tempted to play the same side although an extra spinner might be on the cards as well. Washington Sundar or Pawan Negi could come in for Navdeep Saini forcing Colin de Grandhomme to make way for Tim Southee to beef up their fast bowling as well. Shivam Dube wasn't able to showcase his talents in the first game but provides much needed balance to what is a formidable side.

Possible XI: Kohli(C), Parthiv(WK), ABD, Ali, Hetmyer, Grandhomme/Southee, Dube, Sundar/Negi, Siraj, Umesh and Chahal.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah isn't expected to feature in this match after injuring himself in the opening match against Delhi. Mayank Markande would ideally take his place while young, Rasikh Salam should share the new ball with Mitchell McClenaghan. Ishan Kishan was surprisingly left out of the playing XI in the first game but shouldn't be expected to feature in this one as well with Yuvraj Singh helping himself to a timely fifty against the Capitals.

Possible XI: Rohit(C), de Kock(WK), Surya, Yuvraj, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Cutting, McClenaghan, Bumrah/Sran and Salam/Markande.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 7

28th March 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 25

RCB: 9 (36%)

MI: 16 (64%)

No Result: 0

Matches in Chinnaswamy: 9 (2 RCB, 7 MI)

Last 5 Matches: 1 RCB 4 MI

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 1 May 2018: RCB (167-7, 20 overs) beat MI(153-7, 20 overs) by 14 runs, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Man of the Match: Tim Southee (2/25)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has happy memories at the Chinnaswamy with a hundred to his name in 2016 edition against the Royal Challengers. He is the ideal choice ahead of diminutive keeper, Parthiv Patel with the form he has been in the last month or so.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are must have players in the fantasy side while one of Shimron Hetmyer or AB de Villiers should so trick in the batting department for this contest.

All-rounders: Both the Pandya brothers are great options to go along with Moeen Ali with the Englishman given the responsibility of batting higher up the order this year. With spin also playing a role at the Chinnaswamy, the spin of Krunal Pandya and Moeen Ali could also yield a wicket or two, adding valuable points to the fantasy total.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal was impressive in Chennai and should continue his form against his former team, Mumbai Indians as well. The likes of Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande and Rasikh Dar are also viable options while one of Umesh Yadav or Mohammad Siraj should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the obvious candidates for captaincy while Krunal Pandya could prove to be a very clever option on a surface that suits his abilities the best. He has also consistently gotten the better of RCB batsmen on a consistent basis and could be their go-to player as Mumbai look to jump off the bottom of the IPL Points Table 2019.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Mitchell McClenaghan and Mayank Markande. Captain: Krunal Pandya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parthiv Patel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan and Umesh Yadav. Captain: AB de Villiers

Advertisement