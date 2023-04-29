IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for KKR vs GT match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th game of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 29) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is the first game of a Saturday doubleheader and will be followed by DC’s clash against SRH in Delhi.

The reverse fixture between KKR and GT was one of the most memorable contests of IPL 2023. Rashid Khan’s hat-trick and Vijay Shankar’s pyrotechnics were overshadowed by Rinku Singh’s stellar solo act in the last over, helping KKR chase down 29 runs from six balls.

While that was but a blip for the defending champions, they will want to avenge that defeat and beat KKR on their turf. With both sides entering this game on the back of wins, this should be an exciting encounter.

On that note, let’s look at three differential picks for the KKR-GT Dream11 contest.

#3 Sunil Narine (KKR)

KKR’s Sunil Narine’s form has dropped after a solid start to the season, with Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma carrying the team's spin-bowling roster. However, he performed well against GT in the reverse fixture and will want to come good and regain his form once again.

Narine has been expensive this season, with his spell targeted by opposition batters, which is a worrying sign. Even when he wasn’t picking up wickets, Narine never went for runs, so he’ll want to rectify that as soon as possible.

His ownership is pretty low for a player of his stature, so he could be a good Dream11 differential for this game.

#2 Vijay Shankar (GT)

GT’s Vijay Shankar’s best performance of the season came against Gujarat Titans, when he smashed the KKR bowlers for a 24-ball 63. While the knock ended up in vain, with Rinku Singh taking KKR home, it showed how devastating Shankar can be with the bat.

Since then, he hasn’t been able to accelerate or score in the same way despite getting promoted to No.4 in Sai Sudharsan’s absence. However, on a good batting surface like the Eden Gardens, he should get back his mojo and get some runs.

#1 Shardul Thakur (KKR)

KKR have had to play without one of their biggest match winners in Shardul Thakur in the last few games, but he's set to rejoin the playing XI after recovering from a niggle.

Thakur's absence has been felt by KKR with both bat and the ball, with the likes of Kulwant Khejroliya and David Wiese unable to fill his shoes in terms of picking up wickets.

He produced a memorable performance with the bat against RCB at the Eden Gardens, but in the next game against GT, he had a game to forget. He will want to set that record straight and help his side pull the double over the Titans.

A highly impactful strike bowler like Thakur is always a solid Dream11 pick, and his low ownership makes him a quality differential option.

