IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - MI vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

In a much-awaited contest, Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 12th game of the Tata IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 8) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR and DC lock horns in the earlier game of the doubleheader.

Players playing in Match 11: Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits), Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits), Jason Holder (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits)

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3

I should have only the two players from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST; Saturday, April 8

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 120

1) Jason Holder (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits) - OUT | Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

Irrespective of where the game takes place, how strong the teams is and the many myriad factors to consider, I always end up getting a low score in MI-CSK clashes. This is one of my least favorite games to tinker my team for in IPL Fantasy, and as is the norm, I'm fairly clueless on who to pick for this game.

With the Wankhede being one of the best batting tracks in the league, I expected to see the batters in this game to have good records at this venue, but barring one or two, none of them seem to even average more than 30. As a result, I've decided to keep the records and history aside and go with my gut, and right now, I'm looking to get Devon Conway and Cameron Green in.

Conway has started this season well, but he has been eclipsed by the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad. I'm backing the New Zealand batter to come good in this game, though. Given MI's bowling frailties, they should be happy that Cameron Green bowled and also picked up a wicket against RCB. I'm hoping that their prized buy delivers for them in this game on a good batting track.

As for the uncapped pick, I'm going with left-arm pacer Arshad Khan. He seems to have the backing of his captain and the team management, and a left-arm bowler always carries the threat of picking up wickets.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - MI vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Players playing in Match 12: Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits), Tilak Verma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits)

I'm never a fan of captaining uncapped players, and that leaves Conway and Green as my only real captaincy options for this game. While Green's bowling could give him an edge, I have more faith in Conway's batting abilities at the moment.

Other players

Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 13

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 15

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 15

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 14

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 16

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17

