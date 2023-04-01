IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - PBKS vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) go head-to-head in the first game of the first doubleheader of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 1) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

I couldn't make any changes to my team post the toss, and the teams were announced, with Shivam Mavi proving to be an unused substitute.

Players playing in Match 1: Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), Shivam Mavi (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits)

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja | Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Credits Remaining: 0

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

I have three players from this fixture in my team, and I will make one regular and one uncapped transfer for this IPL game.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 pm IST; Saturday, April 1

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 139.

1) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - OUT | Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm keeping the transfers fairly light at the start of the season, and with three players already in my team from this game, I don't feel the need to add more than two.

The IS Bindra Stadium should offer a belter of a track, and with the afternoon sun pelting down, this should be a pretty high-scoring game. Right now, there's so much chaos in the KKR dugout, with stand-in captain Nitish Rana reported to have a slight injury niggle, but it shouldn't stop him from taking the field.

Andre Russell looks like a dependable pick in these circumstances, with the game set up perfectly for him. PBKS won't have Kagiso Rabada to attack Russell with his express pace, and on a batter-friendly track, Russell could have a field day once he gets his eye in. He also proved to be a very reliable wicket-taker in the last couple of seasons and could get some returns with the ball.

For my uncapped transfer, I'm backing young Prabhsimran Singh to come good opening the batting for PBKS. The young and dashing wicket-keeper batter had a terrific SMAT 2022 for Punjab, top-scoring for the team, averaging 53.33 and scoring at a strike rate in excess of 140.

He should play his natural attacking game, with Shikhar Dhawan dropping anchor at the other end. If he gets going, he could haul big in good batting conditions.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - PBKS vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 2 - PBKS vs KKR

Players playing in Match 2: Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR) (WK) (8 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits)

Andre Russell, Sam Curran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the players I'm considering for captaincy, with Arshdeep's indifferent recent form and lack of wickets in IPL 2022 putting me off considering him as a captaincy option for now.

Both overseas all-rounders Curran and Russell are the favourites, with Russell's batting slightly more important for his points. The same can be said about bowling for Sam Curran. I will make the final decision post the toss.

Other Players

Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 5

Mayank Agarwal (SRH) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 4

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 3

Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 3

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 6

Shivam Mavi (BOWL) (GT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 7

Poll : 0 votes