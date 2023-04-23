IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 32 - RCB vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd game of IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 23) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. It's the first game of a Sunday doubleheader, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings facing off later.

Due to the LSG-GT game not having any quality uncapped picks, I drafted Tilak Varma one game early. That set off a chain reaction of uncapped transfers, leading to Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) getting into my team ahead of this game.

Players playing in Match 31: Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits)

Captain: Sam Curran | Vice-captain: Cameron Green

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3

Total Points: 10,408.5

Overall Rank: 14,974

POTM Picks: 8/31

I have two players from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Sunday, April 23

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 85

1) Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Akash Singh (BOWL) (CSK) (4.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

It's almost an unwritten rule that you have to pick Jos Buttler in afternoon games, especially at a ground like the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Mohammed Siraj threat looms large against both RR openers, to be fair, but it's a risk I have to take,as Buttler has the firepower and high ownership to hurt my rank.

As for the other regular transfer, I'm expecting a big show from 'The Big Show'. He has played a couple of blinders this season, with his knock against CSK deserving a POTM award.

Now, I realise I could use this transfer to bring in Faf Du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga or Yuzvendra Chahal, and I'm not completely ruling them out. Du Plessis, especially, is the Orange Cap holder, but against a quality RR bowling lineup, I expect the RCB opening partnership to be cut short earlier.

Based on pure point potential and match-ups against opponent spinners, Maxwell feels like the right pick. Finally, for the uncapped transfer, I'm going with CSK's left-arm seamer Akash Singh.

I couldn't afford to get Tushar Deshpande instead, with both Buttler and Maxwell, costly picks. I've also opted to go with Singh over Suyash Sharma, as I already have a KKR mystery spinner in Varun Chakravarthy.

As for the players going out, I'm removing all three PBKS players. A special mention to Sam Curran who finally got the POTM award I've wanted him to since PBKS' first game of the season. I will finally be fine not picking him again.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 32 - RCB vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 32 - RCB vs RR

Players playing in Match 32: Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits)

Everyone except Yashasvi Jaiswal is a captaincy candidate, in my view, with the toss the deciding factor on who gets the armband. I have a feeling that the team batting first will win the game, and my picks will get decided accordingly.

Other players

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 33

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 33

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 34

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 35

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35

Akash Singh (BOWL) (CSK) (4.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 33

