IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 - KKR vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 33rd game of IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 23) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Players playing in Match 32: Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits)
Credits Remaining: 2
I have three players from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.
Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Sunday, April 23
Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 84
1) Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) - OUT | Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - IN
2) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - IN
3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)
Despite my lack of affinity for doubling up on openers, I might well have to get Devon Conway to join Ruturaj Gaikwad in my team, with the New Zealand batter in terrific form heading into a batter-friendly venue.
KKR batters will want to step up and deliver, and I feel Venkatesh Iyer will bounce back after his duck against Delhi Capitals. He scored a hundred only one innings ago, so his confidence should be pretty high.
With five players already in the team, I'm using the uncapped transfer to secure someone from the next game between SRH and DC.
IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 - KKR vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 33: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), Akash Singh (BOWL) (CSK) (4.5 Credits)
The wicket at the Eden Gardens is expected to be a batting paradise, so I won't be looking any further than the CSK openers and Venkatesh Iyer for the captaincy decision.
Other players
Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 34
Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 35
Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35
Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 35
Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 34
Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 37
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.