IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 37 - RR vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 37th game of IPL 2023 on Thursday (April 27) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

I chose to go with Glenn Maxwell and Suyash Sharma over Virat Kohli and Rinku Singh, and that ended up costing me a few points.

Players playing in Match 36: Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), and Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits)

Captain: Faf Du Plessis | Vice-captain: Venkatesh Iyer

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 6

Total Points: 12,436

Overall Rank: 6,071

POTM Picks: 9/36

I have no players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Thursday, April 26

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 69

1) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Piyush Chawla (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) - OUT | Ravichandran Ashwin (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - IN

3) Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) - OUT | Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

The last game at this venue was a low-scoring thriller between RR and LSG, which the hosts lost. Despite multiple batters in good form heading into this game, this is a kind of surface that's not easy to bat on, and the odds of players getting big scores at this venue aren't great.

That's why, at this moment, I'm content with making only two transfers and picking one all-rounder from each team, with the in-form Ravindra Jadeja from CSK and Ravichandran Ashwin, who won the POTM award in the reverse fixture.

Tushar Deshpande is the obvious choice for the uncapped transfer, given his penchant for picking up wickets.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 37 - RR vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 37 - RR vs CSK

Players playing in Match 37: Ravichandran Ashwin (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (11 Credits), Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits)

Any of these three players can be backed with the captain's armband, but somehow, I feel Ashwin has a better chance of getting an opportunity to bat over Jadeja. In any case, the toss and the pitch report will have a major bearing on my final decision.

Other players

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

Mohit Sharma (BOWL) (GT) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 43

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 39

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

