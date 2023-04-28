IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 39 - KKR vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th game of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 29) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

I made one extra transfer to get Sikandar Raza into the team in Thursday's game.

Players playing in Match 38: Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits), Sikandar Raza (ALL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits)

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 4.5

I already have five players from this game and will use only the uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Saturday, April 29.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 0 | Transfers Remaining: 65

1) Sikandar Raza (ALL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - OUT | Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

With five players from this game already in my team, I've opted to use the uncapped transfer to bring in Mukesh Kumar, the only uncapped player guaranteed to play the DC-SRH fixture.

While I'd have liked to retain Sikandar Raza for the Chepauk game, PBKS' inconsistent team selection means his place is always at risk. It's safer to take him out and bring him back if need be.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 39 - KKR vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 39 - KKR vs GT

Players playing in Match 39: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits)

A day game at the Eden Gardens should see a high-scoring game, but the wicket could slow down as the game progresses.

This is definitely a fixture Hardik Pandya could pick up points with both bat and ball, with Shubman Gill also a threat against his former side. The final captaincy decision will mostly depend on the toss.

Other players

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 42

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 41

Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 41

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43

Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 41

Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 40

