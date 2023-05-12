IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 58 - SRH vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the 58th game of IPL 2023 on Saturday (May 13) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

My move to go for Noor Ahmad over Shubman Gill didn't make much of a difference in the end.

Players playing in Match 57: Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits)

Captain: Hardik Pandya | Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2.5

I have only one player from this game and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Saturday, May 13

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 26

1) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - OUT | Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (GT) (7 Credits) - OUT | Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Jason Roy (BAT) (KKR) (8 Credits) - OUT | Kyle Mayers (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - IN

4) Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) - OUT | Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

Heinrich Klaasen is one of the best spin-hitters in the league this season and has batted brilliantly at this venue all season. In terms of sheer impact, there are very few batters who beat Klaasen. After he got promoted to No. 4 in the last game, I'm expecting a big knock from him here.

An afternoon game at Hyderabad should be a high-scoring one, but the summer heat beating down may reduce the pitch to a 175-180 one instead of 200+. That's why I'm backing all-rounders Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis to come good here.

The duo have been LSG's top performers this season. Stoinis' crucial middle-order contributions winning them some games single-handedly, while Mayers has provided them solid starts. I expect at least one of them to return in this game.

To balance the side, I needed to add a batter in Jason Roy's place, so I've gone with Prabhsimran Singh. The PBKS opener has shown flashes of brilliance this season and should deliver when PBKS need him to against DC.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 58 - SRH vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 58 - SRH vs LSG

Players playing in Match 58: Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits), Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits), Kyle Mayers (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits)

All four players are quality captaincy options, and that includes Abhishek Sharma, who has been bowling in the last two games and also opening the batting. However, Stoinis is my first-choice pick, as his cutters should work well on the Hyderabad surface, and LSG will need him to step up with the bat.

Other players

Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 60

Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 59

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 60

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 59

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 61

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 62

