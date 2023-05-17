IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 65 - SRH vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 65th game of IPL 2023 on Thursday (May 18) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

An injury to Mitchell Marsh led me to make plenty of changes to my planned transfers.

Players playing in Match 64: Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits)

Captain: Sam Curran | Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 4.5

My team has two players from this game, and I will be making two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Thursday, May 18

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 10

1) Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - OUT | Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

Having to retain Sam Curran is holding up an overseas slot that prevents me from getting Faf du Plessis or Glenn Maxwell, so for another game, I'm hoping Virat Kohli turns up. His record against SRH since IPL 2017 has been dismal, to say the least, but now would be a great time for him to set that record straight.

Mohammed Siraj was on fire at the start of the season, but since his POTM-winning performance against PBKS, he hasn't picked up more than one wicket in any game. Against an SRH side that hasn't batted well in the powerplay and on his home ground, this would be a good game for Siraj to return to form.

Abhishek Sharma is the obvious uncapped pick, as he also bowls a few overs.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 65 - SRH vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 65 - SRH vs RCB

Players playing in Match 65: Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits)

Heinrich Klaasen has been the outlier for SRH this season, producing some stunning knocks, so it will only be just if he wins them a game and secures the POTM award.

I'm likely to back him if SRH are chasing. I'm very tentative about captaining Virat Kohli against a team he has struggled against, but if the conditions suit batters, I may not have another option.

Other players

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 68

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 69

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 66

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 66

David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 67

Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 67

