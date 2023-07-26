Ireland Women (IR-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) are gearing up to play the third and final ODI game of their series on Friday (July 28) at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin.

Following the abandonment of the first game, Australia sailed to a comfortable 153-run win in the second to go 1-0 up in the series. Ireland deciding to bowl first and had a fine start, as they got rid of the Australian top-order quickly, but Ellyse Perry (91) and Beth Mooney (49) fought back to stitch a 106-run partnership. Batting through the middle overs, the duo did well to rebuild the innings.

Although Ireland were able to crawl their way back, they got hammered around in the death and were asked to chase down a daunting target of 322. The hosts started off well, reaching 109-1 after 20 overs.

The introduction of Amy Hunter, though, changed the complexion of the game, as Ireland came out with all guns blazing. However, a batting collapse followed as the middle and lower order failed to push on with the same intensity. The hosts were eventually bundled out for 168, with Wareham and Jonassen doing the bulk of the damage while going at just under four RPO.

Ahead of the third ODI, here are the top three players you could choose as a captain or vice-captain of your IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 team:

#3 Gaby Lewis (IR-W) - 8 credits

Gaby Lewis batted well at the top of the order and stitched a brilliant 89-run stand for the second wicket with Amy Hunter.

She played a well-constructed innings of 37 (51), which included five boundaries. Following her dismissal, Ireland lost their way and were eventually bowled out cheaply.

With a healthy ODI batting average of over 30, Gaby should feature in your IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) - 9 credits

Gardner proved her worth with the bat and the ball in the previous fixture. She played a blistering knock of 65 (39) to take Australia to a commanding total.

She proved to be very tidy with the ball, too, going at just 3.5 RPO in her six overs. Gardner picked up the prize wicket of Gaby Lewis in the 21st over, which changed the complexion of the game.

Gardner’s exceptional all-round abilities have been on show in the ongoing series. She could shine further, so you should feature her in your IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ellyse Perry (AU-W) - 9 credits

Perry played a blinder of an innings in the second ODI, where she went after the Irish attack and took them to the cleaners.

She played some breathtaking shots around the park and piled up some quick runs in the middle overs to build the innings. She played a scintillating innings of 91 (99), which included nine fours and three sixes.

The Australian batting stalwart is in lethal form recently and should be the top contender for captain or vice-captain of your IR-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

