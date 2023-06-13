IRE vs USA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-up match – June 13, 2023

Ireland and USA will lock horns in the fifth game of the World Cup warm-ups on June 13 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Ground at 12:30 pm IST.

Both teams will take the opportunity to assess their strengths and weaknesses before heading into the do-or-die World Cup Qualifier. Ireland and USA were supposed to take on each other in a three-game ODI series in 2021, but it was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As two teams look to square off for the first time in ODI cricket, here are the top 3 players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain in your IRE vs USA Dream11 prediction game.

#3 Steven Taylor (USA) - 8.5 credits

Steven Taylor (Image Courtesy: USA Cricket)

Taylor is the highest run-scorer for the USA in limited-overs cricket. He's well renowned for his power-hitting prowess and has a very impressive strike rate of 81.56. He averages 28.42 in ODI cricket and has a career-best score of 114.

Taylor is an exciting talent to watch out for and should be picked as your captain or vice-captain for the IRE vs USA Dream11 game.

#2 Curtis Campher (IRE) - 8 credits

Australia vs Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The South-African raised all-rounder is a bright prospect for Ireland. He averages 28 with the bat and has four fifty-plus scores. While he has 20 ODI wickets, which includes his best bowling figures of 3-49. Camphor represents Ireland across all three formats.

He's one who you should look to feature in your IRE vs USA Dream11 team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Harry Tector (IRE) - 7.5 credits

England vs Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Tector has quietly amassed an impressive record and has done well to cement his spot in the senior side since the post-Covid era.

He has had a role to play in some of Ireland’s record-breaking wins. His batting average is at an impressive 53.33, and he also strikes the ball at a decent rate of 83.33

He should be your number one pick in your IRE vs USA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

IRE vs USA Squad for Today's Match

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

USA

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq

