JBL vs CTSA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 23, 2023

Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) lock horns with Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) in the eighth game of Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

The Buffaloes had a positive start to their campaign, securing victory in their opening game against Bulawayo Braves. However, their momentum was halted in the previous match with a seven-wicket defeat to Durban Qalandars.

Meanwhile, Cape Town showed resilience after their loss in their tournament opener against Qalandars. They made a strong comeback by registering consecutive wins over Harare Hurricanes and Bulawayo Braves.

As a result, Samp Army are now atop the standings, while Joburg Buffaloes hold the fourth position in the points table. On that note, here are three players you could opt for as the captain or vice-captain in your JBL vs CTSA Dream11 team:

#3 Tadiwanshe Marumani (CTSA) - 7.5 credits

Marumani is a dependable batter of Cape Town Samp Army. He scored 20 off 8 in the lower middle order in his first game against the Hurricanes. He was promoted to open the innings with Gurbaz in the previous game, where he played a match-winning innings of 43.

Marumani has mustered 424 runs in ten T10 matches at a superb average of 53 and strike rate of 218.56, making him one of the trump choices for the captain/vice-captain in your JBL vs CTSA Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Tom Banton (JBL) - 8.5 credits

Tom Banton has been in great form since the T20 Blast and has continued his impressive performance in the T10 league.

He has scored 89 runs in two games, including a brilliant unbeaten half-century (55 off 31) in the most recent game against Qalandars. With a solid average of 27.14 in this format, Banton would be a wise choice as vice-captain in your JBL vs CTSA Dream11 team.

#1 Mohammad Hafeez (JBL) - 8.0 credits

Mohammad Hafeez has been displaying his vast experience in the ongoing Zim Afro T10 league and has made significant contributions with his all-round performances.

He bowled an exceptional spell in the opening game by grabbing a six-wicket haul, conceding only four runs. In the previous game against Qalandars, he scored 11 runs and also took two wickets.

With 355 runs and 13 wickets in 22 T10 games, Hafeez is one of the top contenders for captain or vice-captain in your JBL vs CTSA Dream11 team.

