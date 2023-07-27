JBL vs HH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 27, 2023

Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) lock horns with Harare Hurricanes (HH) in the final league game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday.

The Hurricanes are atop the points table with eight points, along with two other teams. They're entering the game with momentum, having secured consecutive wins and will be eager to extend their winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are just below the Hurricanes in the points table with six points. This game is crucial for them, as it will determine their qualification for the playoffs. Additionally, their hopes of advancing to the playoffs also rely on the Durban Qalandars beating the Bulawayo Braves in the preceding game.

Here are three players you could opt for as the captain or vice-captain for your JBL vs HH Dream11 team.

#3 Robin Uthappa (HH) - 8.5 Credits

Robin Uthappa is a seasoned limited-overs opening batter from the Hurrare Hurricanes.

He has been impressive in the last four games, scoring 116 runs at a strike rate of 193.33. He's seventh in the runs charts with 148 runs and has also been involved in three dismissals.

Given his recent form in the tournament, Uthappa is a valuable choice for the vice-captain of your JBL vs HH Dream11 team.

#2 Donovan Ferreira (HH) - 7.5 Credits

Donovan Ferreira is the leading run-scorer for the Hurrare Hurricanes, consistently delivering crucial performances while batting at number three or four. Since making his T10 debut in this league, he has scored 177 runs in seven games at a remarkable average of 43.75.

Notably, Ferreira has an stellar strike rate of 205.88, showcasing his ability of scoring runs rapidly.

#1 Mohammad Hafeez (JBL) - 8.0 Credits

Mohammad Hafeez has been the most consistent all-rounder from Joburg Buffaloes. He's the leading run-getter and leading wicket-taker for his side. Hafeez has scored 138 runs in seven games, including a match-winning 40* off 23 in the previous outing.

Additionally, he's the top-wicket taker of the tournament with ten wickets. Owing to his consistent performances with bat and ball, Hafeez is the finest choice for the captain of your JBL vs HH Dream11 team.

