JK vs CS Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s LPL 2023 match – July 30, 2023

Jaffna Kings (JK) and Colombo Strikers (CS) lock horns in the first game of the LPL 2023 on Sunday, July 30, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Kings, led by Thisara Perera, are the defending champions. The Strikers, meanwhile, are captained by Babar Azam, who's one of the best in the business.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain or vice-captain of your JK vs CS Dream11 team:

#3 Babar Azam (CS) – 9 credits

Fantasy users should have no doubts in picking Babar Azam in their fantasy team for the JK vs CS game.

In 260 T20 games, Babar has racked up 9201 runs at an average of 44.02 and a strike rate of 128.68 with nine hundreds and 76 fifties. If he gets going at the top, it will be difficult for the Kings to stop him.

#2 Matheesha Pathirana (CS) – 8 credits

Matheesha Pathirana impressed at the death for Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. It would not be a surprise if Babar uses him as a primary weapon in the final overs. Pathirana can bowl yorkers seemingly at will and is a genuine wicket-taker, so fantasy users should pick him in their JK vs CS team.

#1 Maheesh Theekshana (JK) – 9 credits

Maheesh Theekshana is an effective bowler in the middle overs and can pick up wickets even when batters are not looking to play big shots.

In 114 innings in T20 cricket, the off-spinner has picked up 120 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.61. He also has two four-wicket hauls in the game's shortest format. Hence, he should be picked in your fantasy team for the JK vs CS game.

