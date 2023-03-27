JSX vs KS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 8

The eighth game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will see JK Super XI (JSX) square off against Kuwait Swedish (KS) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday (March 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the JSX vs KS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the season. Kuwait will give their all to win the game, but JK Super are expected to prevail.

JSX vs KS Match Details

The eighth game of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on March 27 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwai at 1:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JSX vs KS, Match 8

Date and Time: March 27, 2023; 1:45 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

JSX vs KS Form Guide

JSX - Will be playing their first game

KS - Will be playing their first game

JSX vs KS Probable Playing XIs

JSX

No injury update

Asif Shahid Mahmood (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Sukhjinder Balkar Singh, Ajay-Kumar Mohan-Lal, Lakwinder Satnam Singh, Sunny Davinder Kumar, Mandeep Husan Lal, Atif Malik Rehat, Imran-Mohd Ayoub-Khan, Mohammad Fazal, Sukhwinder Balvinder Singh

KS

No injury update

Usman Ghani (c & wk), Ravija Sandaruwan, Mohammed Faisal, Abu Sayed, Mehedi-Hasan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Mohamed Dilhan, Sayed Monib, Mohammed Sumon, Sujon Miah

JSX vs KS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Ghani

Ghani is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Shahid is another good pick.

Batters

R Sandaruwan

A Sayed and Sandaruwan are the two best batter picks. G Singh played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Bulbul

S Davinder and Bulbul are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Zaheeruddin is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Miah

The top bowler picks are M Sumon and Miah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. I Ayoub is another good pick.

JSX vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Bulbul

Bulbul bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

S Davinder

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Davinder the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in red-hot form. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for JSX vs KS, Match 8

S Davinder

G Singh

M Bulbul

A Sayed

U Ghani

JK Super XI vs Kuwait Swedish Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

JK Super XI vs Kuwait Swedish Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: U Ghani

Batters: A Sayed, G Singh, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: M Bulbul, A Zaheeruddin, S Davinder, M Husan Lal

Bowlers: S Miah, M Sumon, I Ayoub

JK Super XI vs Kuwait Swedish Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: U Ghani, A Shahid

Batters: G Singh, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: M Bulbul, A Zaheeruddin, S Davinder, M Husan Lal

Bowlers: S Miah, M Sumon, I Ayoub

Poll : 0 votes