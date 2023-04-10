KAG vs KOY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for NSK Trophy State T20 Championship, Match 25

The 25th game of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will see DCA Kazaragode (KAG) square off against DCA Kottayam (KOY) at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba on Monday (April 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KAG vs KOY Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Kazaragode lost their last game, while Kottayam have won one of their last two outings. Kazaragode will look to win the game, but Kottayam are expected to prevail.

KAG vs KOY Match Details

The 25th game of the NSK Trophy State T20 Championship will be played on April 10 at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba at 9:30 pm IST respectively. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KAG vs KOY, Match 25

Date and Time: April 10, 2023; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could look to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between DCA Kazaragode and DCA Idukki saw 219 runs scored for the loss of 19 wickets.

KAG vs KOY Form Guide

KAG - L

KOY - L W

KAG vs KOY Probable Playing XIs

KAG

No injury update

PM Anfal (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Kaif, Yasar Mustafa (wk), Jaganathan MR, Nideesh K, Mohammed Sabir-Sanad, Abdul Farhan-TK, Manjunath-K, Abdul Fahiz, Prithwiraj

KOY

No injury update

Yadhu Krishnan (wk), KN Harikrishnan, Unnimon Sabu (c), Jaison Peter, Sreejith Sanjeev, Adithya Baiju, Jestin Thomas, Promise Varghese, K V Abhinav, Naresh Nair, KS Shan

KAG vs KOY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sanjeev

Sanjeev is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Azharuddeen is another good pick.

Batters

J Thomas

Thomas and A Baiju are the two best batter picks. P Varghese played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

P Anfal

K Harikrishnan and Anfal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Nair is another good pick.

Bowlers

N K

The top bowler picks are S Krishnan and N K. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Sajeev is another good pick.

KAG vs KOY match captain and vice-captain choices

P Anfal

Anfal bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He scored 14 runs and took two wickets in the last game.

J Thomas

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Thomas the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken four wickets in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for KAG vs KOY, Match 25

P Anfal

J Thomas

A Baiju

S Krishnan

N K

DCA Kazaragode vs DCA Kottayam Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DCA Kazaragode vs DCA Kottayam Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Sanjeev

Batters: A Baiju, J Thomas, P Varghese

All-rounders: K Harikrishnan, P Anfal, N Nair

Bowlers: A Sajeev, N K, S Krishnan, A Ali

DCA Kazaragode vs DCA Kottayam Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Azharuddeen, M Kaif

Batters: A Baiju, J Thomas

All-rounders: K Harikrishnan, P Anfal, A Fahiz

Bowlers: A Sajeev, N K, S Krishnan, A Ali

