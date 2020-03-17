Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Semi-final 2 Myteam11 fantasy league prediction | 17th March 2020

Here are a few tips for Myteam11 fantasy league match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Myteam11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second semi-final match of Pakistan Super League 2020 will feature a clash between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, two teams who have had a dismal record in the knockout phases of PSL. However, one of the two sides will make it to this year's final and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the absence of its foreign stars.

Because of the COVID-19 threat, the international marquee players have pulled out of the competition. Alex Hales will not be available for the Karachi Kings while Lahore Qalandars will miss the services of their Australian hard-hitter, Chris Lynn. The domestic players will get a chance to showcase their talent in this match.

Karachi Kings will hope that their star batsmen, Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan bring their 'A' game to the table while Lahore Qalandars will rest their hopes on the pair of Sohail Akhtar and Fakhar Zaman.

Here are a few Myteam11 fantasy league tips for tonight's match.

Myteam11 Fantasy League teams

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk has batted splendidly for Lahore Qalandars this year as he has been the team's second highest run-scorer. Playing against the Karachi Kings earlier this season, Dunk smacked an unbeaten 99* to guide the Qalandars home. Lahore will expect him to repeat the same performance.

Batsmen: The pitch at Lahore has assisted the batsmen so it will be a good strategy to pick five batsmen for this match. Babar Azam is a must-have because of his fantastic performances in PSL 2020. He is the highest run-getter of this season while Sharjeel Khan has supported him to perfection at the top of the order. Both the batsmen had recently stitched an unbeaten partnership of 151 runs against the Qalandars.

Fakhar Zaman has two 50+ scores in his last three innings which makes him the top pick from Lahore. In the absence of Chris Lynn, uncapped batsman Sohail Akhtar will have the responsibility of playing well in the top order. Salman Butt is likely to replace Lynn in the playing XI so, he can be a wildcard pick.

All-rounders: Cameron Delport has not played with consistency in PSL 2020 thus, picking Samit Patel ahead of him will be a good move. Patel is among the leading wicket-takers of this competition and he picked up figures of 4/5 bowling against Quetta Gladiators in the league stage.

David Wiese looked in fantastic touch against the Multan Sultans as he scalped two wickets while giving away only 24 runs. Besides, Imad Wasim will be the all-rounder to watch out for from Karachi Kings because the captain has not fired in the last few matches.

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi is the second highest wicket-taker in PSL 2020 with 13 wickets in 9 innings. The left-arm fast bowler could not scalp a wicket against Karachi Kings in the first round but expect him to wreak havoc in the semifinal match. Chris Jordan will be the prime pick from the Karachi Kings as the Englishman bowls in the death overs where batsmen tend to take more risks and thereby give away their wickets.

Fantasy XI no. 1 for Myteam11

Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar, Salman Butt, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam , David Wiese, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Jordan

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy XI no. 2 for Myteam11

Ben Dunk, Chadwick Walton, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridim Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan.

Captain: Sharjeel Khan, Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez