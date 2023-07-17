KAW vs SAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Japan Cricket League 2023, Match 12

The 12th game of the Japan Cricket League 2023 will see Kawasaki Knight Riders (KAW) square off against Sano CC (SAN) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Monday (July 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KAW vs SAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Kawasaki have won their last two games, while Sano have won one of their last three. Sano will give it their all to win the game, but Kawasaki are expected to prevail.

KAW vs SAN Match Details

The 12th game of the Japan Cricket League 2023 will be played on July 17 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano at 12:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: KAW vs SAN, Match 12

Date and Time: July 17, 2023; 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano looks good for batters. Both teams could prefer to bat first and score a lot of runs, so expect a high-scoring game. The last game here between Tigers Cricket Club and Sano CC saw 174 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

KAW vs SAN Form Guide

KAW - W W

SAN - L W L

KAW vs SAN Probable Playing XIs

KAW

No injury update

Shubham Shukla, Vinay Iyer (c), Aarav Tiwari, Tej Rudani, AG Kodoth (wk), Vishuddha Priyanath, Raman Tanwar, Naveen Gaur, Updesh Bhadoriya, Manish Kumar, Pruthviraj Madineni

SAN

No injury update

Souta Wada, A Ruhode, K Wakita, Reo Sakurano (c), Ryouhei Toyoizumi, Shotaro Hirarsuka, Zubair Khan, Chihaya Arakawa (wk), Ryan Drake, Ryuki Ozeki, Tomoki Kurihara

KAW vs SAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Kodoth

Kodoth is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. C Arakawa is another good pick.

Batters

R Sakurano

S Shukla and Sakurano are the two best batter picks. S Wada played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

V Iyer

S Hiratsuka and V Iyer are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Tanwar is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Tiwari

The top bowler picks are Z Khan and A Tiwari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Drake is another good pick.

KAW vs SAN match captain and vice-captain choices

V Iyer

Iyer bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has smashed 91 runs and taken five wickets in the last two games.

R Sakurano

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Sakurano the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls a few overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 85 runs in the last two games.

Five must-picks for KAW vs SAN, Match 12

V Iyer

A Kodoth

A Tiwari

R Sakurano

Z Khan

Kawasaki Knight Riders vs Sano CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batters, it's advisable to pick at least three top order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kawasaki Knight Riders vs Sano CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Kodoth

Batters: R Sakurano, S Shukla, S Wada

All-rounders: V Iyer, S Hiratsuka, R Tanwar, K Hiratsuka

Bowlers: A Tiwari, Z Khan, R Drake

Kawasaki Knight Riders vs Sano CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Kodoth

Batters: R Sakurano, S Shukla

All-rounders: V Iyer, S Hiratsuka, R Tanwar

Bowlers: A Tiwari, Z Khan, M Kumar, H Kakinuma, P Madineni