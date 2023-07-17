KAW vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Japan Cricket League 2023, Match 11

The 11th game of the Japan Cricket League 2023 will see Kawasaki Knight Riders (KAW) square off against Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club (TRC) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Monday (July 17).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KAW vs TRC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Kawasaki have won their last two games, while Tokyo have lost both of theirs. Tokyo will give their all to win the game, but Kawasaki are expected to prevail.

KAW vs TRC Match Details

The 11th game of the Japan Cricket League 2023 will be played on July 17 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano at 10:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KAW vs TRC, Match 11

Date and Time: July 17, 2023; 10:30 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano looks good for batters. Both teams could prefer to bat first and score a lot of runs, so expect a high-scoring game. The last game here between Tigers Cricket Club and Sano CC saw 174 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

KAW vs TRC Form Guide

KAW - W W

TRC - L L

KAW vs TRC Probable Playing XIs

KAW

No injury update

Shubham Shukla, Vinay Iyer (c), Aarav Tiwari, Tej Rudani, AG Kodoth (wk), Vishuddha Priyanath, Raman Tanwar, Naveen Gaur, Updesh Bhadoriya, Manish Kumar, Pruthviraj Madineni

TRC

No injury update

Md Bahuddin Rubal (wk), Habib Ahmed, Tahir Nazeer, Kariyawasam Laksara Minula, Md Ibrahim Bakul Robin, Sato Juned, Mahmud Hasan, Naeem Qureshi, Syed Qasim Abbas, Ransara Kariyawasam, Mohamed Sajith

KAW vs TRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Kodoth

Kodoth is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Chathuranga is another good pick.

Batters

M Ibrahim

S Shukla and Ibrahim are the two best batter picks. T Nazeer played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

V Iyer

J Ganesh and Iyer are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Tanwar is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Tiwari

The top bowler picks are M Kumar and Tiwari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Qasim is another good pick.

KAW vs TRC match captain and vice-captain choices

V Iyer

Iyer bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has scored 91 runs and taken five wickets in the last two games.

K Ganesh

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Ganesh the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 35 runs and took a wicket in the last game.

Five must-picks for KAW vs TRC, Match 11

V Iyer

K Ganesh

M Ibrahim

A Kodoth

A Tiwari

Kawasaki Knight Riders vs Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batters, it's advisable to pick at least three top order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kawasaki Knight Riders vs Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Kodoth, A Chathuranga

Batters: M Ibrahim, S Shukla

All-rounders: V Iyer, K Ganesh, R Tanwar, H Ahmed

Bowlers: A Tiwari, S Qasim, M Kumar

Kawasaki Knight Riders vs Tokyo Rangers Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Kodoth

Batters: M Ibrahim, S Shukla

All-rounders: V Iyer, K Ganesh, R Tanwar

Bowlers: A Tiwari, S Qasim, M Kumar, P Madineni, R Nimishka