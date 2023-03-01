Koparkairne Titans vs Sanpada Scorpions - Dream11 Prediction - Navi Mumbai Premier League T20

Koparkairne Titans (KOT) will take on Sanpada Scorpions (SAS) in the fifth match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 at the Dadoji Kanddev Stadium in Thane on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KOT vs SAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams began the tournament with a loss. Koparkairne Titans went down against Ambernath Avengers as they failed to defend 129 and lost by six wickets. Meanwhile, Sanpada Scorpions scored 148 against Belapur Blasters but lost with 2.2 overs to spare and seven wickets in hand.

KOT vs SAS, Match Details

The fifth match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 between Koparkairne Titans and Sanpada Scorpions will be played on March 2, 2023, at Dadoji Kanddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KOT vs SAS

Date & Time: March 2, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Dadoji Kanddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dadoji Kanddev Stadium in Thane has been a decent one to bat on. Three out of the four games have been won by teams chasing as totals of 144, 129, and 149 have been chased down successfully. 167 is the only score that was defended successfully.

KOT vs SAS Probable Playing 11 today

Koparkairne Titans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Koparkairne Titans Probable Playing XI: Shaun Rodrigues, Ramanpreey Singh, Arun Yadav (c), Aditya Pawar, Manoj Yadav-I, Shourya Nilesh Desai (wk), Akhilesh Shimpi, Kunal Nawarange, Mohammad Saif Shaikh, Sarfaraz, and Gulam Rasul Shaikh.

Sanpada Scorpions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sanpada Scorpions Probable Playing XI: Varun Lavande, Ronaki Anilkumar (wk), Shubham Punyarthi, Akash Savla (c), Ankur Singh, Sonu Jaiswar, Ashitosh Mali, Atharva Dakway, Badre Alam, Zaid Patankar, and Pratik Warang.

Today’s KOT vs SAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ronaki Anilkumar (1 match, 31 runs, 1 catch)

Ronaki Anilkumar bats at the top of the order for SAS and he batted nicely in the last fixture. He scored 31 from 24 deliveries, with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Ramanpreet Singh (1 match, 32 runs)

Ramanpreet Singh looked in good touch with the bat in KOT’s first match of the competition. He scored 32 in just 18 balls, including six boundaries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kunal Nawarange (1 match, 25 runs, 1 wicket)

Kunal Nawarange can be effective with both bat and ball. He scored 25 off 19 balls, with the help of one four and two sixes. With the ball, he picked up one scalp for 29 runs in four overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Atharva Dakway (1 match, 1 wicket)

Atharva Dakway bowled very well in the last game. The SAS left-arm spinner bowled three overs and had figures of 1/16. He can provide some useful runs lower down the order as well.

KOT vs SAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Varun Lavande (1 match, 76 runs, 0 wickets)

Varun Lavande batted superbly in the last game as he racked up 76 off 46 balls in a knock where he hit six fours and four sixes. He can also be useful with the ball and can chip in with wickets.

Akhilesh Shimpi (1 match, 1 run, 3 wickets)

Akhilesh Shimpi couldn’t fire with the bat but he was KOT’s best bowler in their first encounter of the tournament. He returned with figures of 3/27 from his four-over spell and he can be expected to hit a few boundaries too.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KOT vs SAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Varun Lavande 76 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Akhilesh Shimpi 1 run & 3 wickets in 1 match Kunal Nawarange 25 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Ronaki Anilkumar 31 runs & 1 catch in 1 match Atharva Dakway 1 wicket in 1 match

KOT vs SAS match expert tips

Both teams have some big-scoring top-order batters and consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Ronaki Anilkumar, Ramanpreet Singh, Varun Lavande, Akhilesh Shimpi, and Kunal Nawarange will be the ones to watch out for.

KOT vs SAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Koparkairne Titans vs Sanpada Scorpions - Navi Mumbai Premier League T20.

Wicketkeepers: Ronaki Anilkumar, Shourya Nilesh Desai

Batters: Ankur Singh, Akash Savla, Ramanpreet Singh

All-rounders: Varun Lavande, Akhilesh Shimpi, Kunal Nawarange

Bowlers: Badre Alam, Atharva Dakway, Sarfaraz

KOT vs SAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Koparkairne Titans vs Sanpada Scorpions - Navi Mumbai Premier League T20.

Wicketkeepers: Ronaki Anilkumar, Shourya Nilesh Desai

Batters: Shaun Rodrigues, Ramanpreet Singh, Ashitosh Mali, Shubham Punyarthi

All-rounders: Varun Lavande, Akhilesh Shimpi, Kunal Nawarange

Bowlers: Mohammad Saif Shaikh, Atharva Dakway, Sonu Jaiswar

