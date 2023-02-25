KR vs SF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Cup T10, Match 15

The Kayamganj Royals (KR) will lock horns with the Shamshwadi Warriors (SF) in the 15th match of the Ganga Cricket Cup T10 on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GW vs SF Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The Kayamganj Royals have played two matches so far in the tournament. They have managed to win one of their matches and have lost the other.

The Shamshwasi Fighters, on the other hand, have played just a single match in the tournament so far and have managed to win it.

KR vs SF Match Details

The 15th match of the Ganga Cricket Cup T10 will be played on February 25 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh at 1.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: KR vs SF, Ganga Cricket Cup T10, Match 15

Date and Time: February 25, 2023, 1.45 pm IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

KR vs SF Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brahma Dutt Dwivedi Stadium has been great for batting. The batters have enjoyed the surface and the same can be expected in this contest.

KR vs SF Probable Playing XIs for today's match

KR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KR Probable Playing XI

Ankit Solanki, Himanshu Agarwal, Pawan Sharma, Rishabh Prajapati, Kailesh Solanki, Raj Chauhan, Shivam Dixit, Sobhit Chaudhary, Vivek, Deepanshu Attri (wk), and Mintu Qureshi.

SF Team/Injury News

No major updates.

SF Probable Playing XI

Danish Pasha (wk), Gufran Khan, Panchanand Singh, Mohit Abhichandani, Aarwaz Zama (c), Mohd Kaif, Kamran Khan, Mohd Asif, Adnan Khan-II, Meraj Khan, and Praduman Tiwari.

KR vs SF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Danish Pasha

Danish Pasha has shown decent touch with the bat and is extremely good behind the stumps. Pasha is the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Himanshu Agarwal

Himanshu Agarwal has been in good form in this tournament. He played a brilliant knock in the last match and his recent form makes Agarwal the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Shobhit Chaudhary

Shobhit Chaudhary can score quick runs down the order and also pick up wickets at crucial junctures. Chaudhary could turn out to be a match-winner with either of his trades, which makes him the best pick from the all-rounder's category for this match.

Bowler

Meraj Khan

Meraj has been good with the bowl in the only match that he has played in this tournament. Khan has the ability to pick up wickets when his team demands that of him.

KR vs SF Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shobhit Chaudhary

Shibhit Chaudhary has the ability to be impactful with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and this makes Chaudhary the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Raj Chauhan

Raj Chauhan displayed excellent all-round cricket in the last match. He will look to carry the form forward and win this match for his team. With the kind of form he is in, Raj Chauhan looks like a very safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for KR vs SF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Raj Chahuhan

Shobhit Chaudhary

Meraj Khan

Himanshu Agarwal

Danish Pasha

KR vs SF match expert tips

The pitch has been very good for batting and the batters will enjoy the surface in this match as well. Big hitters from the top order can be very good picks for the match.

KR vs SF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Danish Pasha

Batters: A Solanki, Himanshu Agarwal, D Attri, R Prajapati, M Abhichandani

All-rounders: R Chahuhan, S Chahudhary

Bowlers: R Sharma, D Choudhary, Meraj Khan

KR vs SF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Danish Pasha

Batters: A Solanki, Himanshu Agarwal, D Attri, R Prajapati, M Abhichandani

All-rounders: R Chahuhan, S Chahudhary

Bowlers: R Sharma, D Choudhary, Meraj Khan

