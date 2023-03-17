KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup, Match 30

The 30th game of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup will see Karavan United CC (KUCC) go up against Ceylinco Expres CC (CECC) at the Sulaibiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Saturday (March 18).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Karavan United have failed to win their four games and are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table. They lost their last match against Desert Raiders by 75 runs.

Ceylinco Expres, meanwhile, have won two out of their four games and are third in Group A. Their last match against YSSC got abandoned due to rain.

KUCC vs CECC Match Details

The 30th game of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup played on March 17 at the Sulaibiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait at 12:30 am IST (March 18). The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: KUCC vs CECC, Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup, Match 30

Date and Time: March 18, 2023; 12:30 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, Kuwait.

KUCC vs CECC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 140.

KUCC vs CECC Form Guide (Last Match)

Karavan United CC: L

Ceylinco Expres CC: A

KUCC vs CECC probable playing XIs for today’s match

KUCC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

KUCC Probable Playing XI

Pakkala Rajesh, Nikhil Rao, Venkata Ramesh, Fayaz Afzal(C), Harman Singh-I, Shaik Mokhadder, Laxman Rajni, Pawan Giri, Mallesh Biakani, Muhammad Rakib, Anas Muslimveetil

CECC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

CECC Probable Playing XI

Nilesh Patil, Mohamed Rameez, Viraj Weerasekara, Vengadashen Abhishek, Rifkaz Mohamed(C), Mohamed Shafran, Ahilan Ratnam, Deepal Melvo, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Remesh Mangala, Dilsan Lahiru

KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohamed Rameez (4 matches, 6 runs, Strike Rate: 85.71)

Rameez has failed to make an impression in the tournament but will look to change things around here.

Top Batter pick

Anooplal Jayalal (2 matches, 27 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 100.00 and Economy Rate: 10.50)

Jayalal could provide some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball. He has scored 27 runs in two games at a strike rate of 100.00 and scalped one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Sandaruwan Chinthaka (4 matches, 177 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 162.39 and Economy Rate: 6.43)

Chinthaka has scored 177 runs and scalped four wickets in as many games. He's a must-have pick.

Top Bowler pick

Nilantha Kumara (3 matches, 5 wickets and 13 runs, Economy Rate: 6.25 and Strike Rate: 144.44)

Kumara has been a force to reckon with this season, especially with the ball. He has snapped up five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.25 and has scored 13 runs.

KUCC vs CECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandaruwan Chinthaka

Chinthaka is a dependable bet for captaincy. He has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 162.39 in four games and scalped four wickets.

Abdulaziz Adbulkarim

Abdulaziz could prove to be a valuable pick. He has scored 27 runs and taken one wicket in two games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sandaruwan Chinthaka 177 runs and 4 wickets in 4 games

Mohamed Shafran 52 runs and 4 wickets in 4 games

Nilantha Kumara 13 runs and 5 wickets in 3 games

Ahilan Ratnam 4 wickets in 3 games

Shaik Mokhadder 86 runs in 3 games

KUCC vs CECC Match Expert tips

Sandaruwan Chinthaka could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been impressive with both bat and ball this season.

KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Head-to-Head League

KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup

KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Rameez

Batters: Anooplal Jayalal, Ahilan Ratnam, Fayaz Afzal, Rifkaz Mohamed, Shaik Mokhadder, Abdulaziz Adbulkarim

All-rounders: Mohamed Shafran, Sandaruwan Chinthaka

Bowlers: Dilsan Lahiru, Nilantha Kumara

KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 30, Grand League

KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup

KUCC vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Rameez

Batters: Anooplal Jayalal, Ahilan Ratnam, Rifkaz Mohamed, Shaik Mokhadder, Abdulaziz Adbulkarim

All-rounders: Mohamed Shafran, Sandaruwan Chinthaka

Bowlers: Dilsan Lahiru, Nilantha Kumara, Mohammad Afroz.

