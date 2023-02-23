KWN vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian League, Match 31

Karwan CC (KWN) will be up against Seven Districts (SVD) in the 31st match of the ICCA Arabian League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KWN vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 31.

Karwan CC have struggled to get going so far this season. They are sixth in Group A and have only won one of their four matches. They have two points to their name.

Seven Districts, on the other hand, are just above Karwan CC in the standings. They have also won just one game in three matches and have three points under their belt. This could prove to be an interesting encounter between two closely-matched sides.

KWN vs SVD Match Details, Match 31

The 31st match of ICCA Arabian League will be played on February 23 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KWN vs SVD, ICCA Arabian League, Match 31

Date and Time: February 23, 2022, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KWN vs SVD Pitch Report

The ICC Academy has been a high-scoring wicket and batters have enjoyed their time on this surface. The 200-run mark has been breached in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to be careful about their lines and lengths here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 205

Average second innings score: 140.67

KWN vs SVD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Karwan CC: L-L-W-L

Seven Districts: W-L-NR

KWN vs SVD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karwan CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Karwan CC Probable Playing 11

Lovepreet Singh, Waqas Ali, Ameer Hamza, Zahid Ali II, Babar Iqbal, Furqan Khalil (wk), Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, Haris Khanzada, Saif Ali-Ghauri, and Salman Saleem-I.

Seven Districts Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Farman Ali, Muhammad Kasif-II, Wahab Hassan, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Tharindu Perera, Haider Ali-I, Raees Ahmed-I, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Haider-I, Muhammad Zameer-I, Vikum Bandara Sanjaya, and Hafiz Almas.

KWN vs SVD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

F Khalil (3 matches, 77 runs, Strike Rate: 105.48)

F Khalil is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 77 runs in three games at a strike rate of over 105.

Top Batter pick

D Ejaz (3 matches, 100 runs, Strike Rate: 153.85)

D Ejaz has been in top form with the bat in hand. He has hammered 100 runs in three games at a terrific strike rate of over 150.

Top All-rounder pick

Q Awan (4 matches, 73 runs and 2 wickets)

Q Awan is expected to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 73 runs and has also scalped two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Z Ali (4 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 27.80)

Z Ali is the joint highest wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up five wickets in four games at a bowling average of 27.80 and has been very expensive.

KWN vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Irfan

M Irfan is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has amassed 151 runs in two matches at an average of 75.50. Irfan also has a strike rate of 191.14 and has even picked up a wicket. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your KWN vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

W Ali

W Ali is a great batter and he has a strong reputation in Arabian cricket circles. He has scored 92 runs in four matches at an average of over 30 and has a strike rate of 173.59.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KWN vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats M Irfan 151 runs and 1 wicket Q Awan 73 runs and 2 wickets W Ali 92 runs Z Ali 5 wickets

KWN vs SVD match expert tips

M Irfan is a very reliable player. He can prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

KWN vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Head to Head League

KWN vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: F Khalil, F Ali

Batters: W Ali, D Ejaz, W Hassan

All-rounders: M Irfan, Q Awan, H Ali, A Hamza

Bowlers: Z Ali, V Bandara Sanjaya

KWN vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31, Grand League

KWN vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: F Khalil, F Ali

Batters: W Ali, W Hassan

All-rounders: M Irfan, H Ali, A Hamza, R Ahmed

Bowlers: Z Ali, V Bandara Sanjaya, B Iqbal

