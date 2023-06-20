LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 20, 2023

The 90th game of the Vitality T20 Blast Competition from the North Group Division is set to get underway as Leicestershire prepare to take on Nottinghamshire at Grace Road Cricket Ground in Leicester on Tuesday (June 20) at 11:00 pm IST. The clash will feature a top side taking on the lowest-ranked one.

Leicestershire have been out of luck for most part of the tournament. In ten games, they have only managed two wins and are the bottom-ranked team in this year’s T20 Blast competition. They find themselves on the brink of elimination and are faced with the herculean task of outclassing a dominant Nottinghamshire side.

Nottinghamshire have overall fared well in this year’s tournament, barring their last game against Northamptonshire, which they lost the game by 78 runs. They're in fourth position and have an NRR of -0.309. They will look to bounce back from their earlier defeat and look to climb up the standings.

LEI vs NOT Squads for Today's Match

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann (C), Rehan Ahmed, Ed Barnes, Michael Finan, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Wiaan Mulder, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Cameron Fletcher, Tom Scriven, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch

Nottinghamshire

Steven Mullaney (c), Tom Moores, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Matthew Montgomery, Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Haseeb Hameed, Matthew Carter, Conor McKerr, Shaheen Afridi, Samit Patel, Jake Ball.

On that note, here're the top three players whom you could pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Rishi Patel (LEI) - 8 credits

Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Patel has been a silvering line for Leicestershire who are enduring their worst T20 Blast campaign this season.

He has been able to instill some form of home with his consistent batting. He has scored 318 runs this season at a remarkable average of 31.8 while striking at 144.5.

He's the only batter in the Leicestershire camp who has smashed a century this season. The 25-year-old is a lone warrior for his side, as he's someone worth featuring as a captain or vice-captain in your LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction game.

#2 Alex Hales (NOT) - 9 credits

Durham Cricket vs Notts Outlaws - Vitality Blast T20

Hales is the third-highest run-scorer for Nottinghamshire this season with over 290 runs in ten completed innings.

He has played some match-defining innings so far, which includes a best score of 87. Moreover, his strike rate has also been riding high over the 150-mark, making him one of the most lethal batters in this year’s T20 Blast competition.

If he continues at this pace, he could surely do wonders for the franchise in the long run. Hence, we highly recommend you feature Hales in your LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Joe Clarke (NOT) - 9 credits

Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Clarke has been in outstanding touch with the bat this season. He's leading the runs chart for Nottinghamshire with over 300 runs.

He's averaging 34 and is in devastating form with the bat and a killer strike rate of over 170. Moroever, he has scored two fifty-plus scores and smashed 17 fours and 36 sixes in the tournament.

Considering the rollicking form he's in this season, Clarke is definitely someone to consider as a captain or vice-captain in your LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction team.

