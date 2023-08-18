LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 18, 2023

London Spirit Women (LNS-W) and Northern Superchargers Women (NOS-W) face off in the 24th game of The Hundred Women’s Competition at Lord's, London on Friday (August 18).

Under the leadership of Heather Knight, London Spirit are having a lackluster campaign. Their first two games ended without a result due to persistent rain.

They then suffered defeats against Southern Brave and Trent Rockets. However, they staged a commendable late comeback over Oval Invincibles, securing their first win of the season by 21 runs.

Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers, under Hollie Armitage have had an impressive campaign, notching up four wins and a defeat in five games. On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Amelia Kerr (LNS-W) - 9 Credits

The London Spirit leg-spinner Amelia Kerr is having quite an inconsistent campaign. She has scalped only three wickets from three innings, and much more is expected from the White Ferns all-rounder.

Additionally, Kerr has also amassed 51 runs in three innings. Considering her proficiency in both batting and bowling, she's a compelling vice-captaincy choice in your LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Alison David Richards (NOS-W) - 8.5 Credits

Alison David Richards (Image Credit:- Belfast Telegraph)

Alison David Richards, the Northern Superchargers bowling all-rounder, is one of the players to keep an eye on. She has picked seven wickets in five innings and garnered 27 runs in three innings.

Richards is expected to bat in the middle or lower middle order, and her medium pace option would be crucial for her team in the middle overs, making her a good captaincy choice in your LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Georgia Wareham (NOS-W) - 9 Credits

Georgi Wareham (Image Credit:- The West Australian)

Northern Superchargers all-rounder Georgia Wareham is giving some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball in this edition of the tournament. In five innings, the leg-spinner has scalped seven wickets, showcasing her bowling prowess.

Additionally, the bowling all-rounder has accumulated 43 runs in four innings, proving her versatility. She’s one of the valuable captaincy options to have in your fantasy team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's LNS-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Contest? Georgia Wareham Alice Davidson Richards 0 votes