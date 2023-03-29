LSG vs TTP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Portugal 2023, Match 12

The Lisbon Super Giants (LSG) will be up against Team Tigers Portugal (TTP) in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Portugal 2023 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Cartaxo on Wednesday, March 29.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both the Lisbon Super Giants and Team Tigers Portugal.

Both sides would want to start on the front foot. The batting units of the two teams are expected to prove their worth on a pitch that has been easy to bat on. This could prove to be a great game.

Match 12

The 12th match of ECS T10 Portugal 2023 will be played on March 29 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Cartaxo. The match is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSG vs TTP, ECS T10 Portugal 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: 29th March 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LSG vs TTP Pitch Report

The Gucherre Cricket Ground is a batting paradise and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The 100-run mark could prove to be easily breachable on this track and bowlers need to be extra careful.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Portugal 2023)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 119

Average second-innings score: 102.67

LSG vs TTP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Lisbon Super Giants: NA

Team Tigers Portugal: NA

LSG vs TTP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lisbon Super Giants Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Lisbon Super Giants Probable Playing 11

Anthony Chambers, Patel Hardikkumar, Ronak Patel, Ankit Singh, Bhawin Panchal, Jigneshkumar Maheta, Sooraj Sukumaran, Nirav Gabani, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Vishalkumar Patel, Atul Vaghela.

Team Tigers Portugal Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Team Tigers Portugal Probable Playing 11

Md Omar Faruk, Ahmad Siddiqui, Asif Ataur, Mohammed Shofi, Asaduzzaman Babor, Al Amin Ullah, Masud Miah, Hasan Uzzaman, Taj Chy, Rayhan Chowdhury, Shafiul Islam.

LSG vs TTP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Miah

M Miah could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is a quality batter and is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

P Hardikkumar (36 runs in 12 matches)

P Hardikkumar has a decent track record with the bat, having amassed 36 runs in 12 matches. He would like to have a good tournament here.

Top All-rounder pick

A Babor

A Babor is difficult to stop once he gets going. He can prove to be influential with both the bat and ball.

Top Bowler pick

N Gabani

N Gabani is known for his accuracy when it comes to keeping his lines and lengths intact.

LSG vs TTP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Chambers

A Chambers is expected to be the standout player in this game. He has plenty of experience, having scored 204 runs and also taken four wickets in 30 matches. Chambers should definitely be the captaincy choice for your LSG vs TTP Dream11 fantasy team.

M Shofi

M Shofi could be a great addition to your Dream11 fantasy team as well. He has scored 21 runs in five matches.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LSG vs TTP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Chambers 204 runs and 4 wickets in 30 matches M Shofi 21 runs in 5 matches P Hardikkumar 36 runs in 12 matches

LSG vs TTP match expert tips

A Chambers is the player with the most proven track record and could prove to be a safe captaincy pick for this game.

LSG vs TTP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

LSG vs TTP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Miah, A Shrivastav

Batters: A Chambers (c), S Islam, M Shofi (vc), J Maheta, P Hardikkumar

All-rounders: A Babor, T Chy

Bowlers: N Gabani, S Sukumaran

LSG vs TTP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

LSG vs TTP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 12, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Miah, A Shrivastav

Batters: A Chambers, T Shah, S Islam, M Shofi, P Hardikkumar (c)

All-rounders: A Babor (vc), O Faruk

Bowlers: N Gabani, R Chaudhari

