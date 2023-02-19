MEM vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 27

The Mideast Metals (MEM) will lock horns with the Emirates NBD CKT Club (NCC) in the 27th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MEM vs ECC Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The Emirates NBD CKT Club has been in good form in this tournament. They have played three matches in the tournament and are still unbeaten. They are currently at the top of the Group B points table with six points under their belt and will look to solidify their position.

The Mideast Metals, on the other hand, have been struggling for form in the tournament. They have played three matches and have managed to win only one match. They are currently sixth in the Group B standings and will look to climb up the ladder, starting with a win in this match.

MEM vs ECC Match Details

The 27th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on February 19 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: MEM vs ECC, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 27

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

MEM vs ECC Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy will be a sporting one. It will have a lot to offer to players of all trades and hence we can expect a good fight between the bat and the ball.

MEM vs ECC Probable Playing XIs for today's match

MEM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

MEM Probable Playing XI

Khurram Khawaja, Mannal Siddiqui, Faizan Awan, Zar Muhmmad, Rizwan Khan, Ali Anwaar, Irfan Ashraf, Tehran Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Basit Ali-I, and Mustafa Ayub.

ECC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ECC Probable Playing XI

Anuradha Ekanayake, Anuj Thakur, Mohammad Shahir Yusuf, Muzammil Charan, Lahiru Malwatta, Hasitha Shamika, Muhammad Yasir, Akhlaq Haidar, Muhammad Ismail-II, Muhammad Imran-IV, and Al Ameen Sainudeen.

MEM vs ECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zar Muhmmad

Zar Muhmmad has been in good form with the bat. His consistency in the top order makes him the best pick from the wicketkeepers category for this match.

Batter

Anuj Thakur

Anuj Thakur has ensured that he contributes with the bat each time he comes out in the middle. His consistency and good form make Anuj Thakur the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Faizwan Awan

Faizwan Awan has played decisive roles in two of the three matches that he has played. In the last match, Awan also displayed his all-round abilities and given his recent form, he is the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Muhammad Asad Ali Raja

Muhammad Asad Ali Raja has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He has an uncanny knack for picking up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

MEM vs ECC Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Faizan Awan

Faizan Awan has played a match-winning role in two of the three matches that he has played. He is high on confidence with a brilliant performance in the last match. Awan's current form undoubtedly makes him the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Al Ameen Sainudeen

Al Ameen Sainudeen has been in good form in this tournament. His ability to pick up significant points in both innings of the match makes Sainudeen one of the safest choices for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for MEM vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

F Awan

A Ameen Sainudeen

A Thakur

Z Muhmmad

H Bilal

MEM vs ECC match expert tips

The pitch will have something on it for players of all trades. All-rounders who can bat in the top order and also bowl difficult overs for their respective teams will be the best picks for the match.

MEM vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Z Muhmmad

Batters: M Siddiqui, A Haidar, A Thakur

All-rounders: Khurram Khawaja, T Khan, F Awan, A Ameen Sainudeen

Bowlers: H Bilal, M Ismail-II, M Asad Ali Raja

MEM vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Z Muhmmad

Batters: M Siddiqui, A Haidar, A Thakur

All-rounders: Khurram Khawaja, T Khan, F Awan, A Ameen Sainudeen

Bowlers: H Bilal, M Ismail-II, M Asad Ali Raja

