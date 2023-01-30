MEM vs GCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 3

Mid-East Metals (MEM) will lock horns with the Gallion CKT Club (GKC) in the third match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Monday, January 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MEM vs GKS Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

This will be the first match for both Mid-East Metals and Gallion CKT Club in the tournament. They will be looking to get off to a good start.

The Mid-East Metals managed to win just three of their seven matches last season. The Gallion CKT Club, on the other hand, had an even worse season last time round, managing to win just two of their seven matches. Both teams will be looking to put on a better show this time around.

MEM vs GCC Match Details

The third match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on January 30 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: MEM vS GCC, ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 3

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

MEM vs GCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy has been a sporting one. While the batters have got opportunities to score runs, the bowlers, who have hit the right line and length, have also extracted something out of the wicket.

Last two matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 150

Average score batting second: 132

MEM vs GCC Form Guide (Last match)

MEM: Playing their first match

GCC: Playing their first match

MEM vs GCC Probable Playing XIs for today's match

MEM Team/Injury News

No major updates.

MEM Probable Playing XI

Harron Atlaf (WK), Mannal Siddiqui, Irfan Ashraf, Rizwan Khan, Faizan Awan, Khurram Khawaja, Ali Anwar, Nouman Khan, Mustafa Ayub, Hazrat Bilal, and Basit Ali-I.

GCC Team/Injury News

No major updates.

GCC Probable Playing XI

Sandeep Singh (WK), Amjad Gul, Waqas Ahmed-I, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Muhammad Hafiz-Kaleem, Junaid Shamsuddin, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Shayan, Faisal Altaf, Abdul Malik, and Saifullah Noor.

TVS vs DDD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Singh

S Singh is generally seen in the top half of the GCC batting line-up. There are chances of him scoring a considerable number of runs. Hence, Singh will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Mannal Siddiqui

Mannal Siddiqui will play an important role in the batting effort of Mid-East Metals. His ability to press the accelerator at the very beginning of the innings makes him a great choice for the match from the batter's category.

All-rounder

Muhammad Hafiz Kaleem

Muhammad Hafiz Kallem generally bats in the upper middle-order for his team and also completes his quota of overs. He could be a very crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Mustafa Ayub

Mustafa Ayub can be very lethal with his right-arm medium bowling. He has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball and also in the death over.

MEM vs GCC U19 Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Muhammad Hafiz-Kaleem

Muhammad Hafiz Kaleem has the ability to influence the game with both the bat and the ball. He is one of the mainstays of his team's performance and hence, Hafiz-Kaleem is a great choice for the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Khurram Khawaja

Khurram Khawaja bats in the middle-order and can take in the bowlers from the very first ball of his innings. He can also play an important role with his off spinners. This makes him one of the safest picks as captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for MEM vs GCC vs Dubai Dare Devils Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Hafiz-Kaleem

Khurram Khawaja

M Siddiqui

S Singh

M Ayub

MEM vs GCC match expert tips

The pitch at the ICC Academy will be sporting and the bowlers will get a bit of help from the wicket. So, players who have the ability to influence the match with the ball will be crucial picks for the match.

MEM vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Singh, H Altaf

Batters: A Gul, W Ahmed-I, M Siddiqui

All-rounders: A Anwaar, M Hafiz-Kaleem, K Khwaja

Bowlers: F Altaf, A Malik, M Ayub

MEM vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Singh, H Altaf

Batters: A Gul, W Ahmed-I, M Siddiqui

All-rounders: A Anwaar, M Hafiz-Kaleem, K Khwaja

Bowlers: F Altaf, A Malik, M Ayub

