MEM vs GED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023, Match 6

Mid-East Metals (MEM) will face Gems Education CC (GED) in the sixth match of the ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023 at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Sunday, May 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MEM vs GED Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Mid East Metals have played two ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023 matches so far, winning and losing one apiece. They are third in Group A with two points.

Gems Education CC, meanwhile, have won the only game that they have played so far and are second in the standings.

MEM vs GED Match Details, ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023

The sixth match of the ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023 will be played on May 7 at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9:45 PM IST, and the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MEM vs GED, ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023, Match 6

Date and Time: 7th May 2023, 9:45 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MEM vs GED Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Ground No. 2 is a high-scoring venue where all of the last five matches have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023)

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 181.5

Average second-innings score: 170.5

MEM vs GED Form Guide (ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023)

Mid-East Metals: L-W

Gems Education CC: W

MEM vs GED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mid-East Metals Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Mid-East Metals Probable Playing 11

Awais Noor, Irfan Ashraf, Rizwan Khan, Basit Ali-I (c), Tehran Khan, Faizan Awan, Muhammad Asif, Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk), Haroon Altaf, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Qaiser.

Gems Education CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Gems Education CC Probable Playing 11

Sajid Iqbal, Salman Shahid (wk), Shahan Akram, Taimoor Ali-I, Abdul Malik, Farooq Mohammad, Asim Arshad, Binny Ragunath, Ahmad Zaman, Muhammad Salman (wk), Zafar Raja (c).

MEM vs GED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Iqbal (1 match, 66 runs, Strike Rate: 178.38)

S Iqbal scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 178.38 in the only ICC Academy Champions Cup 2023 match he has played.

Top Batter pick

Z Muhammad (1 match, 58 runs, Strike Rate: 170.59)

Z Muhammad has been reliable with the bat, scoring 58 runs at a strike rate of 170.59 in one game.

Top All-rounder pick

T Khan (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)

T Khan has done immensely well on the bowling front. He has picked up four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 7.00.

Top Bowler pick

M Qaiser Maharvi (2 matches, 23 runs and 4 wickets)

M Qaiser is his side's joint-highest wicket-taker, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of 6.43. He has also scored 23 runs at an average of 23.

MEM vs GED match captain and vice-captain choices

A Anwaar

A Anwaar is currently the leading run-scorer in the ICC Academy Champions Cup with 114 runs in two games at an average of 114 and a strike rate of 200. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your MEM vs GED Dream11 fantasy team.

T Ali

T Ali is the leading wicket-taker for his team, having scalped four wickets in one match at an economy rate of 5.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MEM vs GED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Anwaar 114 runs 202 points M Qaiser 23 runs and 4 wickets 141 points T Khan 4 wickets 135 points T Ali 4 wickets 131 points F Mohammad 73 runs 110 points

MEM vs GED match expert tips

A Anwaar is showing great signs of consistency and is a reliable captaincy pick for your MEM vs GED Dream11 fantasy team.

MEM vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

MEM vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Iqbal, S Shahid

Batters: T Ali (vc), Z Muhammad, F Awan

All-rounders: A Anwaar (c), T Khan, F Mohammad

Bowlers: M Qaiser, M Ayub, B Ali

MEM vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

MEM vs GED Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Iqbal

Batters: T Ali, Z Muhammad, F Awan

All-rounders: A Anwaar, T Khan (c), F Mohammad, R Mohd Habibullah

Bowlers: M Qaiser (vc), M Ayub, K Khawaja

