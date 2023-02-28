MEM vs INW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian League, Match 38

Mid East Metals (MEM) will be up against the International Warriors (INW) in Match 38 of the ICCA Arabian League at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MEM vs INW Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 38.

Mid East Metals are doing well. They are third in Group B and have won three of their five matches so far. They have picked up six points and are going into this on the back of three successive victories.

Meanwhile, International Warriors are rooted at the bottom of Group B. They have lost all four of their matches so far and do not have any points on the board.

MEM vs INW Match Details, Match 38

The Match 38 of ICCA Arabian League will be played on February 28 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MEM vs INW, ICCA Arabian League, Match 38

Date and Time: February 28, 2022, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MEM vs INW Pitch Report

The ICC Academy has been a high-scoring wicket and batters have enjoyed their time on this surface. The 200-run mark has been breached in both the last couple of matches and bowlers will have to be careful about their lines and lengths here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 205

Average second innings score: 140.67

MEM vs INW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Mid East Metals: W-W-W-L-L

International Warriors: L-L-L-NR-L

MEM vs INW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mid East Metals Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Mid East Metals Probable Playing 11

Awais Noor, Irfan Ashraf, Rizwan Khan, Basit Ali-I (C), Tehran Khan, Faizan Awan, Muhammad Asif, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Haroon Altaf, Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Qaiser.

International Warriors Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

International Warriors Probable Playing 11

Haseeb Lashari, Samay Mishra (C), Hamad Arshad, Lucky Abbas, Shayan Khan, Thinus Steyn, Varun Kumar-I, Sajid Teji, Nizakat Ali, Shamim Ali, Jeewantha Jayawickrama.

MEM vs INW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Z Muhammad (4 matches, 156 runs, Strike Rate: 134.48)

Z Muhammad is a decent wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 156 runs in four games at a strike rate of over 134.

Top Batter pick

A Anwaar (5 matches, 30 runs and 4 wickets)

A Anwaar could prove to be an important player for his side. He has played five matches and has scored 30 runs while also taking four wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

F Awan (5 matches, 131 runs and 4 wickets)

F Awan will be expected to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 131 runs at an average of 32.75 and has also scalped four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

H Bilal (4 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 22.80)

H Bilal has been very good with the ball for his team. He has plucked five wickets in eight matches and has an economy of 7.13.

MEM vs INW match captain and vice-captain choices

K Khawaja

K Khawaja is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the competition. He has collected 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.60. He has also scored 60 runs so far and could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your MEM vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

T Khan

T Khan has also been ruthless with the ball and has eight wickets to his name at an average of 15.00. Moreover, Khan has scored 71 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MEM vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Khawaja 60 runs and 10 wickets 370 points T Khan 71 runs and 8 wickets 369 points F Awan 131 runs and 4 wickets 332 points Z Muhammad 156 runs 235 points A Anwaar 30 runs and 4 wickets 217 points

MEM vs INW match expert tips

K Khawaja and T Khan have been very useful in both departments and are valuable multiplier picks.

MEM vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 38, Head to Head League

MEM vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Z Muhammad, I Razzak

Batter: A Anwaar, M Siddiqui, S Khan

All-rounder: K Khawaja, T Khan, F Awan

Bowler: H Bilal, M Ayub, J Jayawickrama

MEM vs INW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 38, Grand League

MEM vs INW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Z Muhammad, V Kumar

Batter: A Anwaar, S Khan

All-rounder: K Khawaja, T Khan, F Awan, T Steyn

Bowler: H Bilal, M Ayub, J Jayawickrama

