MGW vs TGS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCC T10 Challengers League match – June 6, 2023  

MG Warriors (MGW) and TGS will cross swords with each other in the KCC T10 Challengers League on Tuesday (June 6) at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

The tournament will feature a number of players, who have taken part in the European Cricket (ECS). Hence, entertainment is pretty much guaranteed. On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for in Dream11 team for the MGW vs TGS game:

#3 Jacob Chacko (TGS) – 9 credits

Jacob Chacko is an utility player, so fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the MGW vs TGS game.

He has played five T10 games thus far, in which he has scored 29 runs at an average of 7.25, with a top score of 15. In DT20 games, he averages 44.20, having scored 221 runs with a top score of 81. In the T10 format, he has also picked up three wickets.

#2 Nilesh Patidar (TGS) – 9 credits

Nilesh Patidar is someone fantasy users should not leave out from their teams for the MGW vs TGS game.

In 14 T20 games he has taken part in, Patidar has scored 342 runs at an average of 24.43 and a strike rate of 149.34 with two fifties and a top score of 85. He also has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.98.

#1 Sami Ur Rehman (MGW) – 8.5 credits

Sami Ur Rehman has played 42 T10 games thus far in his career and has picked up 31 wickets at an economy rate of 11.36 and a strike rate of 11.54 with two three-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

He has also scored 65 runs in seven innings at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 147.72 with a top score of 18 not out.

