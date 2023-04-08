MI vs CSK Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 8, 2023  

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns in the 12th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday (April 8) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI, led by Rohit Sharma, made a poor start to their campaign. They lost to Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets and will look to make a comeback. The Super Kings, meanwhile, lost to Gujarat Titans in their first game before beating KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in their next one.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for MI vs CSK:

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – 8.5 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad should be a must in your fantasy team for the MI vs CSK game. The right-handed batter is the Orange Cap holder, scoring 149 runs at an average of 74.50 and a strike rate of 183.95 with two half-centuries. He also has a top score of an unbeaten 92.

#2 Moeen Ali (CSK) – 8.5 credits

Moeen Ali has been outstanding for the Super Kings, so you should pick him in your Dream 11 team for the MI vs CSK game.

The left-hander has scored 42 runs in two games at an average of 21 and a healthy strike rate of 140. He has also picked up four wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.50, the best among CSK bowlers.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 9 credits

Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a lean patch, but he's expected to make a comeback given the talent he has. The right-handed batter threatened to get going before getting out to a loose stroke. If he gets going, CSK bowlers could find themselves in trouble.

