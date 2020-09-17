After nearly six months of uncertainty, IPL action comes our way as the Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 2020 season opener on Saturday.

It is fitting that MI and CSK face each other in the curtain-raiser, especially after the thrill-a-minute ride they had in the IPL 2019 final. Both of them are the most successful teams in the competition, with as many as seven IPL trophies between them.

However, things haven't been ideal heading into this edition. Apart from the now-common sight of having no crowds in a bio-bubble, the teams had to work hard to get back to their best despite facing a few glitches on the way.

While the Mumbai Indians are without the services of Lasith Malinga for this edition, it was the Super Kings who were dealt the mightiest blow with the withdrawals of vice-captain Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, in addition to a few infected staff members. However, both teams have settled rosters which are bound to serve them well throughout the tournament.

In perhaps the greatest rivalry in the IPL, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand with 18 wins, compared to CSK's 12. With a very well-balanced squad, the Mumbai Indians are slight favourites heading into this game. However, you can never write off MS Dhoni and co, especially at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium where spin is expected to play a massive part.

All in all, another season of IPL cricket comes our way with both MI and CSK eager to get things going with a win on Saturday. With the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja all set for action, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for an absolute treat!

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Predicted Playing 11

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 1

Date: 19th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a competitive one, with an even contest between bat and ball on the cards.

In seven IPL games held at this venue in 2014, the average score was 147 with spinners playing a significant role. The pacers should get the ball to move around early on, with the ball skidding on under the lights.

Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle before going big. With this being an evening game, both sides will look to chase with anything around 150 being par in Abu Dhabi.

MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MI vs CSK IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav