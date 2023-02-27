ML-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIS and Pitch Report for ICC U19 Asia Division 1 Qualifier, Match 9

The ninth game of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see Malaysia Under 19 (ML-U19) square off against Kuwait Under 19 (KUW-U19) at the Eden Gardens Ajman in the United Arab Emirates on Monday (February 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ML-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Malaysia have lost both their games, while Kuwait have also done likewise. Kuwait will give their all to win the game, but Malaysia are expected to prevail.

ML-U19 vs KUW-U19 Match Details

The ninth game of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on February 27 at the Eden Gardens Ajman in the United Arab Emirates at 10:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ML-U19 vs KUW-U19, Match 9

Date and Time: February 27, 2023; 10:30 am IST

Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens Ajman in the United Arab Emirates is a batting paradise. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas should take wickets. Spinners could come in handy. The last game here between Hong Kong and UAE saw 395 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

ML-U19 vs KUW-U19 Form Guide

ML-U19 - L L

KUW-U19 - L L

ML-U19 vs KUW-U19 Probable Playing XIs

ML-U19

No injury update

Mohammad Hairil Harisan (wk), Muhammad Azri Azhar Amaluz Zaman, Muhammad Bahrin, Mohammad Hariz-Afnan Sulhie, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Akram Malek, Haziq Haiqal-Bin-Idris, Hamzah Bin-Panggi, Siddharth Neelkantan, Syahir Syamael, Mohd-Faiz Fitri-Yusoff

KUW-U19

No injury update

Het Kishore (wk), Saud Mohamed, Hassan Khan-I, Ethan-Sanjay Cheran, Ahad-Habier Ali, Jude-Christopher Saldhana, Henry Thomas, Jay Mehta, Muhammad Shaheer, Faisal Usmangani, Talha Hassan

ML-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Hairal

Hairal is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. H Kishore is another good pick.

Batters

J Saldhana

S Rajaratnam and Saldhana are the two best batter picks. M Azri played well in the last match, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Malek

H Thomas and Malek are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Karthik is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Sahil

The top bowler picks are A Sahil and M Aiman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Neelkantan is another good pick.

ML-U19 vs KUW-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Saldhana

Saldhana bats in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has scored 103 runs in the last two games.

S Rajaratnam

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Rajaratnam the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls at the death and bats in the middle order. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scored two runs and took three wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for ML-U19 vs KUW-U19, Match 9

J Saldhana

S Rajaratnam

A Malek

H Thomas

A Sahil

Malaysia Under 19 vs Kuwait Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Malaysia Under 19 vs Kuwait Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Hairal

Batters: J Saldhana, M Azri, S Mohamed, S Rajaratnam

All-rounders: A Malek, J Mehta, S Karthik, H Thomas

Bowlers: M Aiman, A Sahil

Malaysia Under 19 vs Kuwait Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Hairal

Batters: J Saldhana, M Azri, S Rajaratnam

All-rounders: A Malek, G Poolakkal, S Karthik, H Thomas

Bowlers: M Aiman, A Sahil, S Neelkantan

