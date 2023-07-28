MP vs SJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Canada 2023, Match 13

The Mississauga Panthers (MP) will take on the Surrey Jaguars (SJ) in the Match 13 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 at CAA Centre in Ontario on Saturday, July 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MP vs SJ Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 13.

Things have not gone well for the Mississauga Panthers so far this season. They are at the bottom of the table having lost all four of their games. Panthers will be looking to turn things around soon.

Meanwhile, the Surrey Jaguars are fourth in the standings. They have won one of their three games while another match has been abandoned. Jaguars have three points to their name.

MP vs SJ Match Details, Match 13

The Match 13 of Global T20 Canada 2023 will be played on July 29 at the CAA Centre in Ontario. The match is set to take place at 1.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MP vs SJ, Global T20 Canada 2023, Match 13

Date and Time: July 29, 2023, 1.00 am IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Ontario

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Fancode

MP vs SJ Pitch Report

This is a balanced surface where both bowlers and batters are expected to find some assistance. The onus will be on the batters to make it count.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 135.67

Average second innings score: 133

MP vs SJ Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Mississauga Panthers: L-L-L-L

Surrey Jaguars: L-NR-W

MP vs SJ probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mississauga Panthers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Mississauga Panthers Probable Playing 11

S Malik (C), CH Gayle, CS Delport, TLW Cooper, NS Dhaliwal, Jaskaran Singh, James Neesham, Parveen Kumar-II, Azam Khan (wk), N Dutta, and Zahoor Khan.

Surrey Jaguars Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Surrey Jaguars Probable Playing 11

AD Hales, Jatinder Singh, Pargat Singh, Matthew Forde, Iftikhar Ahmed (C), Ammar Khalid, Liton Das (wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Bernard Scholtz, Dilon Heyliger, and SH Johnson.

MP vs SJ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Das (3 matches, 30 runs, Strike Rate: 96.77)

L Das has plenty of experienced and will be expected to succeed here. He has scored 30 runs in three games and can perform better.

Top Batter pick

C Gayle (4 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 97.44)

C Gayle hasn’t really been at his best and can do better. He has hammered 76 runs in four games and also has a strike rate below 100.

Top All-rounder pick

M Forde (3 matches, 26 runs and 5 wickets)

M Forde could prove to be a great all-rounder pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 26 runs so far but has been lethal with the ball and has collected five wickets. Forde has an economy rate of 6.74.

Top Bowler pick

S Lamichhane (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.04)

S Lamichhane is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has been able to scalp four wickets so far and has a terrific economy rate of 5.04.

MP vs SJ match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan is the highest run-scorer for the Mississauga Panthers. He has hammered 163 runs in four games at an average of 40.75. Khan has also scored at a strike rate of 144.25. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your MP vs SJ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

I Ahmed

I Ahmed is the leading scorer for the Surrey Jaguars. He has scored 87 runs in three matches at an average of 87 and at a strike rate of 110.13. Ahmed has also taken two wickets at an economy of 7.20.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MP vs SJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Khan 163 runs 248 points M Forde 26 runs and 5 wickets 169 points I Ahmed 87 runs and 2 wickets 162 points J Neesham 78 runs and 1 wicket 152 points S Lamichhane 4 wickets 134 points

MP vs SJ match expert tips

A Khan has been in devastating form with the bat and can prove to be an excellent multiplier pick for your MP vs SJ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

MP vs SJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

MP vs SJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, L Das

Batters: I Ahmed, C Gayle

All-rounders: M Forde, J Neesham, P Kumar, B Scholtz, S Malik

Bowlers: S Lamichhane, N Dutta

MP vs SJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

MP vs SJ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, L Das

Batters: I Ahmed, C Gayle, N Dhaliwal

All-rounders: M Forde, J Neesham, P Kumar, B Scholtz

Bowlers: S Lamichhane, N Dutta